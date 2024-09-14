 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, September 14

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Red in the face, say : ASHAMED
8 Bumped things : FISTS
13 Baseball mascot with a fluffy green snout : PHANATIC
15 Home to Sun Valley : IDAHO
16 Many Renaissance thinkers : POLYMATHS
18 Woman in dire need? : RENEE
19 “___ Sea Lice” (collaborative album by Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile) : LOTTA
20 Peyton Manning, for much of his N.F.L. career : COLT
22 Sister label of Volt Records : STAX
23 Brand seen on Canadian highway signs : ESSO
24 Interjection of interest : OHCOOL
26 Case worker: Abbr. : ATT
27 Job that anyone could see themselves doing? : WINDOWWASHER
30 Temper : ANNEAL
31 Actress Weaving of 2022’s “Babylon” : SAMARA
32 Highly rated French vineyards : CRUS
33 Cry of delight : YAY
35 Muscles used in rowing, for short : LATS
36 Doesn’t stick out : FITSIN
38 Comes to : TOTALS
40 “No backing out now” : ITSADONEDEAL
42 It once ran the headline “Santa Dies on Xmas Trip”: Abbr. : NYT
43 Dentist’s concern : ENAMEL
44 Celeb with a #1 single and an acting Oscar : CHER
48 When repeated, college party chant : CHUG
50 What the ancient Romans called the “Cupid stone,” considering it a symbol of love : OPAL
51 Aid in skyscraper construction : CRANE
52 Seen enough : HADIT
54 Hard things to ignore, metaphorically : ELEPHANTS
56 Musical character who sings “Just You Wait” : ELIZA
57 Where a rope ladder might lead : TREEFORT
58 M.I.T. school : SLOAN
59 Apollo was conceived in them : SIXTIES

Down

1 Gala, e.g. : APPLE
2 Dismisses unceremoniously : SHOOS
3 Pulls up : HALTS
4 Where the average American lives : ANYTOWNUSA
5 Word with the same meaning in English, Swahili and Mandarin, among other languages : MAMA
6  Connections might hinge on it, for short : ETA
7 Senior class tradition : DITCHDAY
8 Something trimmed after purchase : FIR
9 3/15, e.g. : IDES
10 Accessories for some bell ringers : SANTAHATS
11 Trailer homes? : THEATERS
12 Trying way too hard, in modern lingo : SOEXTRA
14 Soda shop purchase : CHOCOLATEMALT
17Not busy : SLOW
21 Pulls with a water-skiing boat, say : TOWS
24 50/50 : ONE
25 Yellow Teletubby : LAALAA
28 Acting as a spy, maybe : INSIDE
29 Kind of boat affected by a wind advisory : SMALLCRAFT
30 Setting for a sitting : ARTSTUDIO
32 Administrative center : CITYHALL
34 Some long-distance callers : YODELERS
36 “To Kill a Mockingbird” family : FINCHES
37 Bad idea : NONO
39 Business card abbr. : TEL
41 Cat’s “handle” for her kitten : NAPE
45 Capital city on the Red River : HANOI
46 ___-deux : ENTRE
47 They can be whole, half or quarter : RESTS
49 City near Memphis : GIZA
51 Puppy chow ingredient : CHEX
53 Salon offering : TAN
55 Canadian province: Abbr. : PEI


