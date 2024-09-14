NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, September 14

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Red in the face, say : ASHAMED 8 Bumped things : FISTS 13 Baseball mascot with a fluffy green snout : PHANATIC 15 Home to Sun Valley : IDAHO 16 Many Renaissance thinkers : POLYMATHS 18 Woman in dire need? : RENEE 19 “___ Sea Lice” (collaborative album by Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile) : LOTTA 20 Peyton Manning, for much of his N.F.L. career : COLT 22 Sister label of Volt Records : STAX 23 Brand seen on Canadian highway signs : ESSO 24 Interjection of interest : OHCOOL 26 Case worker: Abbr. : ATT 27 Job that anyone could see themselves doing? : WINDOWWASHER 30 Temper : ANNEAL 31 Actress Weaving of 2022’s “Babylon” : SAMARA 32 Highly rated French vineyards : CRUS 33 Cry of delight : YAY 35 Muscles used in rowing, for short : LATS 36 Doesn’t stick out : FITSIN 38 Comes to : TOTALS 40 “No backing out now” : ITSADONEDEAL 42 It once ran the headline “Santa Dies on Xmas Trip”: Abbr. : NYT 43 Dentist’s concern : ENAMEL 44 Celeb with a #1 single and an acting Oscar : CHER 48 When repeated, college party chant : CHUG 50 What the ancient Romans called the “Cupid stone,” considering it a symbol of love : OPAL 51 Aid in skyscraper construction : CRANE 52 Seen enough : HADIT 54 Hard things to ignore, metaphorically : ELEPHANTS 56 Musical character who sings “Just You Wait” : ELIZA 57 Where a rope ladder might lead : TREEFORT 58 M.I.T. school : SLOAN 59 Apollo was conceived in them : SIXTIES

Down