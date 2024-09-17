 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, September 17

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Across

1 Tuckered out : BEAT
5 Edinburgher or Glaswegian : SCOT
9 Bottom of the barrel : WORST
14 Second chance : REDO
15 Brand owned by Purina : ALPO
16 ___ Holmes, teen detective played by Millie Bobby Brown : ENOLA
17 “AB negatve” or “B poditive”? : BLOODTYPO
19 Strung along : LEDON
20 Verbally gave the thumbs-up : SAIDOK
21 “Naughty” and “Nice,” e.g. : LISTS
2 Dessert drink made from frozen grapes : ICEWINE
25 Wrinkle-faced dogs : PUGS
2 Islanders and Sharks, for short : NHLERS
28 Odysseus vis-à-vis Ulysses? : SAMEHERO
32 Father/son surname in Chicago politics : DALEY
33 Singer Patsy : CLINE
34 Pre-___ (undergrad track) : MED
35 Still standing, so to speak : INIT
36 Italian for “good” : BUONO
37 What one might do to the rules or the truth : BEND
3 In the past : AGO
39 Soothes : CALMS
40 ___ blanche : CARTE
41 Surprising answer to the question “What is Ecuador’s most populous city?” : NOTQUITO
43 Stuffs (oneself) : GORGES
44 Ego : SELF
45 Late-night host who coined the word “truthiness” : COLBERT
46 Kick out : EVICT
49 How the mendacious might be caught : INALIE
51 Capital of Vietnam : HANOI
52 Prom transport that keeps breaking down? : LEMONLIMO
56 Illegally seize : USURP
57 Demeanor : MIEN
58 Prominent part of a bowline knot : LOOP
59 Hockey fake-outs : DEKES
60 Real grind : SLOG
61 Foul mood : SNIT

Down

1 Texter’s “Hang on a sec” : BRB
2 Typically nocturnal predatory fish : EEL
3 “Without further ___ …” : ADO
4 Cloying : TOOSWEET
5 Luxurious fabrics : SATINS
6 Basketball great Drexler : CLYDE
7 Research on a rival, in D.C.-speak : OPPO
8 Made significant efforts : TOOKPAINS
9 “Why, I’ll be!” : WELLGEE
10 Vague early afternoon time : ONEISH
11 Certain pretzel shapes : RODS
12 Assigned position : SLOT
13 Treats, as animal hide : TANS
18 Eating it with meat isn’t kosher : DAIRY
22 Like some tigers, rhinoceroses and elephants : INDIAN
23 “Presto ___!” … or a hint to 17-, 28-, 41- and 52-Across : CHANGO
24 Page of Hollywood : ELLIOT
26 “That’s just … completely incorrect” : UMNO
28 Instant replay effect : SLOMO
29Move from darkness into light, perhaps : EMERGE
30 Resident with monthly payments : RENTER
31 Most offbeat : ODDEST
33 “Rushmore” and “Clerks,” for two : CULTFILMS
36 Abandon one’s social plans : BAIL
37 People are often spotted pressing them : BARBELLS
39 Targets of pool chalk : CUETIPS
40 Jost of “Saturday Night Live” : COLIN
42 Brand popularity metric : QSCORE
43 “Get ready for a bomb!” : GOLONG
45 Celebrity appearance, say : CAMEO
46 ___ Barak, former prime minister of Israel : EHUD
4 Florist’s container : VASE
48 Arctic native : INUK
50 Astronaut Armstrong : NEIL
53 Particle in an electrolyte : ION
54 “Pretentious? ___?” : MOI
55 Choose, with “for” : OPT

