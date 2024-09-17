NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, September 17

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Tuckered out : BEAT 5 Edinburgher or Glaswegian : SCOT 9 Bottom of the barrel : WORST 14 Second chance : REDO 15 Brand owned by Purina : ALPO 16 ___ Holmes, teen detective played by Millie Bobby Brown : ENOLA 17 “AB negatve” or “B poditive”? : BLOODTYPO 19 Strung along : LEDON 20 Verbally gave the thumbs-up : SAIDOK 21 “Naughty” and “Nice,” e.g. : LISTS 2 Dessert drink made from frozen grapes : ICEWINE 25 Wrinkle-faced dogs : PUGS 2 Islanders and Sharks, for short : NHLERS 28 Odysseus vis-à-vis Ulysses? : SAMEHERO 32 Father/son surname in Chicago politics : DALEY 33 Singer Patsy : CLINE 34 Pre-___ (undergrad track) : MED 35 Still standing, so to speak : INIT 36 Italian for “good” : BUONO 37 What one might do to the rules or the truth : BEND 3 In the past : AGO 39 Soothes : CALMS 40 ___ blanche : CARTE 41 Surprising answer to the question “What is Ecuador’s most populous city?” : NOTQUITO 43 Stuffs (oneself) : GORGES 44 Ego : SELF 45 Late-night host who coined the word “truthiness” : COLBERT 46 Kick out : EVICT 49 How the mendacious might be caught : INALIE 51 Capital of Vietnam : HANOI 52 Prom transport that keeps breaking down? : LEMONLIMO 56 Illegally seize : USURP 57 Demeanor : MIEN 58 Prominent part of a bowline knot : LOOP 59 Hockey fake-outs : DEKES 60 Real grind : SLOG 61 Foul mood : SNIT

Down