NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, September 19

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Out : ALIBI
6 Law mandating curb cuts, in brief : ADA
9 A state slogan: Don’t … : AESTX
14 Monument seen in the Pacific Northwest : TOTEM
15 “It’s a ___” (2021 miniseries chronicling the AIDS crisis) : SIN
16 Piece of equipment for a pitmaster : SMOKER
17 A proverb about risk: Don’t … : BASALLYOUREGGSKET
19 Party animal? : PINATA
20 Govt. agency whose initialism omits “Explosives” : ATF
21 Yankees slugger Juan : SOTO
22 Topper : LID
23 Miniature dog : TOY
24 Therefore : THUS
26 Snickers component : NOUGAT
28 Department store department : MENS
29 Haul : TOW
31 In a subdued manner : TAMELY
33 Performers wearing oshiroi makeup : GEISHAS
37 Cable channel known for its original movies : LIFETIME
41 A tip in the working world: Don’t … : PBLUESAISNUERSES
43 At the wheel : STEERING
44 Pasta specification : ALDENTE
45 Population centers, informally : METROS
47 Posed for a portrait : SAT
48 Act out : MIME
51 Electricians, at times : WIRERS
54 February Revolution abdicator : TSAR
57 An idiom about regret: Don’t … : CRY
58 Rosten who wrote “The Joys of Yiddish” : LEO
59 Genesis creator : SEGA
61 Group for alkali metals on the periodic table : ONE
62 More frosty : RIMIER
64 A plea to plan wisely: Don’t … : CARTHORSE
66 One way to be caught : INALIE
67 President Obama’s caused Reddit to crash, for short : AMA
68 Made public : AIRED
6 Sets of elevators : BANKS
70 Half a score : TEN
71 With a wink, say : SLYLY

Down

1 Attempting to beat the curve? : ATBAT
2 Reluctant (to) : LOATH
3 “There’s no point” : ITSFUTILE
4 Most important thing : BEALL
5 Jason Mraz hit that spent 76 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart : IMYOURS
6 Request that one can : ASKTO
7 Fade away : DIEOUT
8 Leaf-cutter, e.g. : ANT
9 Betwixt : AMID
10 Long stretch : EON
11 Senator’s footwear? : SKATE
12 Wyoming peak : TETON
13 Diagnostics done with “Foot-o-scopes” in old shoe stores : XRAYS
16 Malicious : SPITEFUL
18 Goads : EGGSON
22 Thin layer : LAMINA
25 “I said what I said!” : SOSUEME
27 Some square dancers : GALS
28 “Put your wallet away!” : MYTREAT
30 Reporter’s question : WHERE
32 Largest city in Yorkshire, England : LEEDS
33 Modern navigation aid : GPS
34 Certain grocery payment option, for short : EBT
35 So to speak : ASITWERE
36 Japanese company that created Hello Kitty : SANRIO
38 Has no remorse : ISNTSORRY
39 Mr. ___ (baseball mascot) : MET
40 L.A.-to-Austin dir. : ESE
42 Composer Stravinsky : IGOR
46 Bagel option : SESAME
48 Fast-food sandwich that has had multiple “farewell tours” : MCRIB
49 Character name in both “The Seagull” and “Three Sisters” : IRINA
50 “I knew you’d come through, bro!” : MYMAN
52 Performed again, as an experiment : RERAN
53 Command ___ Maj. (onetime rank for Tim Walz) : SGT
55 Adams who co-founded the photography magazine Aperture : ANSEL
56 Like a bassoon’s sound : REEDY
58 Items given to arriving passengers at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport : LEIS
60 Sounds of realization : AHAS
63 Sort : ILK
64 Abraham Lincoln was the first to keep one at the White House : CAT
65 Paint type : OIL

