NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, September 19

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Out : ALIBI 6 Law mandating curb cuts, in brief : ADA 9 A state slogan: Don’t … : AESTX 14 Monument seen in the Pacific Northwest : TOTEM 15 “It’s a ___” (2021 miniseries chronicling the AIDS crisis) : SIN 16 Piece of equipment for a pitmaster : SMOKER 17 A proverb about risk: Don’t … : BASALLYOUREGGSKET 19 Party animal? : PINATA 20 Govt. agency whose initialism omits “Explosives” : ATF 21 Yankees slugger Juan : SOTO 22 Topper : LID 23 Miniature dog : TOY 24 Therefore : THUS 26 Snickers component : NOUGAT 28 Department store department : MENS 29 Haul : TOW 31 In a subdued manner : TAMELY 33 Performers wearing oshiroi makeup : GEISHAS 37 Cable channel known for its original movies : LIFETIME 41 A tip in the working world: Don’t … : PBLUESAISNUERSES 43 At the wheel : STEERING 44 Pasta specification : ALDENTE 45 Population centers, informally : METROS 47 Posed for a portrait : SAT 48 Act out : MIME 51 Electricians, at times : WIRERS 54 February Revolution abdicator : TSAR 57 An idiom about regret: Don’t … : CRY 58 Rosten who wrote “The Joys of Yiddish” : LEO 59 Genesis creator : SEGA 61 Group for alkali metals on the periodic table : ONE 62 More frosty : RIMIER 64 A plea to plan wisely: Don’t … : CARTHORSE 66 One way to be caught : INALIE 67 President Obama’s caused Reddit to crash, for short : AMA 68 Made public : AIRED 6 Sets of elevators : BANKS 70 Half a score : TEN 71 With a wink, say : SLYLY

Down