NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, September 19

1 Attempting to beat the curve? : ATBAT
2 Reluctant (to) : LOATH
3 “There’s no point” : ITSFUTILE
4 Most important thing : BEALL
5 Jason Mraz hit that spent 76 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart : IMYOURS
6 Request that one can : ASKTO
7 Fade away : DIEOUT
8 Leaf-cutter, e.g. : ANT
9 Betwixt : AMID
10 Long stretch : EON
11 Senator’s footwear? : SKATE
12 Wyoming peak : TETON
13 Diagnostics done with “Foot-o-scopes” in old shoe stores : XRAYS
16 Malicious : SPITEFUL
18 Goads : EGGSON
22 Thin layer : LAMINA
25 “I said what I said!” : SOSUEME
27 Some square dancers : GALS
28 “Put your wallet away!” : MYTREAT
30 Reporter’s question : WHERE
32 Largest city in Yorkshire, England : LEEDS
33 Modern navigation aid : GPS
34 Certain grocery payment option, for short : EBT
35 So to speak : ASITWERE
36 Japanese company that created Hello Kitty : SANRIO
38 Has no remorse : ISNTSORRY
39 Mr. ___ (baseball mascot) : MET
40 L.A.-to-Austin dir. : ESE
42 Composer Stravinsky : IGOR
46 Bagel option : SESAME
48 Fast-food sandwich that has had multiple “farewell tours” : MCRIB
49 Character name in both “The Seagull” and “Three Sisters” : IRINA
50 “I knew you’d come through, bro!” : MYMAN
52 Performed again, as an experiment : RERAN
53 Command ___ Maj. (onetime rank for Tim Walz) : SGT
55 Adams who co-founded the photography magazine Aperture : ANSEL
56 Like a bassoon’s sound : REEDY
58 Items given to arriving passengers at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport : LEIS
60 Sounds of realization : AHAS
63 Sort : ILK
64 Abraham Lincoln was the first to keep one at the White House : CAT
65 Paint type : OIL