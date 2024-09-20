 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, September 20

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Related

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Philosophy influenced by Aristotle’s concept of the Unmoved Mover : THEISM
7 Four-year-old in pig tales? : PEPPA
12 Dog breed with a blue-black tongue : SHARPEI
13 Strains : EXERTS
15 Members of the family Passeridae : SPARROWS
16 Upgrade, as a backsplash : RETILE
17 Some flats : CONDOS
18 Drenches : SOPS
20 “Wowzers!” : MAN
21 “The Tin Drum” protagonist : OSKAR
22 Harshly criticizes : RIPS
23 Pilot productions? : PENS
24 Gunty who wrote “The Rabbit Hutch,” winner of the 2022 National Book Award for Fiction : TESS
25 Reunion attendee : AUNT
26 You might sleep on it : SERTA
27 Industry that emerged in the 1970s : GAMING
2 Flip : LOSEIT
30 Windy flight? : SPIRALSTAIRCASE
33 Lays waste to : HAVOCS
34 Option for a backpacker : HOSTEL
35 Apt name for a successful crypto investor? : ERICH
36 Farmer’s market sight : TENT
37 Sub : TEMP
40 Safe place : BANK
41 Mock : JAPE
42 Brazilian soccer club named for an explorer, familiarly : VASCO
43 Director Lee : ANG
44 Manufacturer of minifigures : LEGO
45 Like you and me : MORTAL
46 Showed sleepiness : NODDED
48 New member : INITIATE
50 John, in Milan : GIANNI
51 Unwelcome sight in musical chairs : NOSEATS
52 Twosomes : DYADS
53 Actress Bella of Disney’s “Shake It Up” : THORNE

Down

1 Part of the Detroit Lions schedule since 1934 : THANKSGIVINGDAY
2 Extremely solid : HARDASAROCK
3 What an “X” might mark : ERROR
4 Market events, for short : IPOS
5 Wrap (up) : SEW
6 Failing to get it : MISSINGTHEPOINT
7 Lawbreakers, informally : PERPS
8 People for whom a “no contact” rule might apply : EXES
9 ___ food : PET
10 A lot to like? : PRIMEREALESTATE
11 Ancient civilization doomed by greed, in myth : ATLANTIS
12 “What if …?,” informally : SPOSE
14 Feeling : SENSATE
15 Alexander Graham Bell, by birth : SCOT
19 Elect : OPT
22 Lines on a ski map : RUNS
23 Kind of diet high in omega-3 fatty acids : PESCETARIAN
25 Bothers : AILS
26 Excel function : SORT
28 Kind of number represented by the equation M = v/c : MACH
29 Honor roll, e.g. : LIST
30 A “whole” thing : SHEBANG
31 “Being slightly ___ is like being slightly pregnant — it tends to get worse”: Molly Ivins : PARANOID
32 Battleship corner : AONE
36 Size indicator : TAG
38 Exams with a highest possible score of 528, for short : MCATS
39 Vault opener? : POLE
41 Plural form decried by staunch “Star Wars” fans : JEDIS
42 Ticket picker : VOTER
44 Advance : LEND
45 Paste with an umami taste : MISO
47 Kind of test that’s impossible to study for? : DNA
49 Japanese art form whose name means “skill” : NOH

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero fully realizes the series’ power fantasy
Characters brawl in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

Dragon Ball's power and influence can not be contained in one type of media. Goku and the series’ iconic Dragon Balls are prolific in manga, television, film, and more. On the video game front, we’ve had plenty of Dragon Ball games over the years, too. The past few iterations of 3D Dragon Ball games have put large-scale and hectic fighting to the back burner a bit, which were more candidly present in the Budokai Tenkaichi series.

Now with Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero on the horizon, developer Spike Chunsoft is going full force to bring new energy to the Budokai Tenkaichi series with the next iteration of its 3D arena fighter. After playing a three-hour demo, which took me through several modes, I’m finding that Sparking! Zero really emboldens what some of the 3D Dragon Ball games have been missing for a bit: powerful characters with absolutely busted power levels.

Read more
Frostpunk 2 preload guide: release date, file size, and preorder
frostpunk 2 announcement

Winter is coming early this year thanks to the release of Frostpunk 2. This grueling city builder will build upon the stress and difficulty of keeping your little colony alive through a worldwide volcanic winter. You will take on the role of "The Steward," who is tasked with making all the difficult choices in leading the people of New London. Between population, food, and political problems, you will have your hands full at every moment, but the first task on your agenda needs to be making sure you're ready for the game's launch. Here's all the preload information you need to be ready for Frostpunk 2.
Frostpunk 2 release date

The official release date for Frostpunk 2 is September 20, however, anyone who preorders the Deluxe Edition was able to get three days of early access and start managing their cities on September 17. If you have the Deluxe edition, see the above map for when you can start early access.
Frostpunk 2 file size
Frostpunk 2 is a very small game in terms of file size, only asking for 30 GB of space on PC.
Frostpunk 2 preload options
Developer 11 Bit Studios hasn't mentioned when or if there will be an opportunity to preload Frostpunk 2. If news breaks with new information, we will keep you updated.
Frostpunk 2 preorder details

Read more