NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, September 20

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Philosophy influenced by Aristotle’s concept of the Unmoved Mover : THEISM 7 Four-year-old in pig tales? : PEPPA 12 Dog breed with a blue-black tongue : SHARPEI 13 Strains : EXERTS 15 Members of the family Passeridae : SPARROWS 16 Upgrade, as a backsplash : RETILE 17 Some flats : CONDOS 18 Drenches : SOPS 20 “Wowzers!” : MAN 21 “The Tin Drum” protagonist : OSKAR 22 Harshly criticizes : RIPS 23 Pilot productions? : PENS 24 Gunty who wrote “The Rabbit Hutch,” winner of the 2022 National Book Award for Fiction : TESS 25 Reunion attendee : AUNT 26 You might sleep on it : SERTA 27 Industry that emerged in the 1970s : GAMING 2 Flip : LOSEIT 30 Windy flight? : SPIRALSTAIRCASE 33 Lays waste to : HAVOCS 34 Option for a backpacker : HOSTEL 35 Apt name for a successful crypto investor? : ERICH 36 Farmer’s market sight : TENT 37 Sub : TEMP 40 Safe place : BANK 41 Mock : JAPE 42 Brazilian soccer club named for an explorer, familiarly : VASCO 43 Director Lee : ANG 44 Manufacturer of minifigures : LEGO 45 Like you and me : MORTAL 46 Showed sleepiness : NODDED 48 New member : INITIATE 50 John, in Milan : GIANNI 51 Unwelcome sight in musical chairs : NOSEATS 52 Twosomes : DYADS 53 Actress Bella of Disney’s “Shake It Up” : THORNE

Down