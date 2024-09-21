 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, September 21

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Namesake of the channel separating Madagascar from the African mainland : MOZAMBIQUE
11 Go quickly (past) : SAIL
15 “What a crazy thing to do!” : AREYOUNUTS
16 That being the case : IFSO
17 “Been there” : ICANRELATE
18 Small songbirds : TITS
19 The W.N.B.A.’s Wings, on scoreboards : DAL
20 Releaser of electrons : ANODE
21 Nickname for Alexander, in Slavic cultures : SACHA
22 Word on a construction sign : SLOW
23 Appealing outcome, perhaps : RETRIAL
25 They might bite the dust : MITES
27 Florida city where the “The Greatest Show on Earth” was once headquartered : SARASOTA
28 Two o’ clock? : HANDS
29 Sharp, in a way : TANGY
30 “Apocalypse Now” setting, informally : NAM
31 Newspaper section : ARTS
32 Business with the stock symbol WOOF : PETCO
33 Jamaican folk song about overnight labor : DAYO
34 Sault ___ Marie International Bridge (Michigan-Ontario connector) : STE
35 A whole bunch of people in a row : MELEE
3 Works on a loop, say : CODES
37 Sky-high prices? : AIRFARES
39 Sci-fi awards : HUGOS
40 Put on an unconvincing accent or laugh way too hard, perhaps : HAMITUP
41 Food often served with wet wipes : RIBS
42 Top-tier : ELITE
43 Country with “kreyòl” as an official language : HAITI
45 What Los Angeles and New York are represented in twice: Abbr. : NFL
48 “Stuff happens” : ALAS
49 Custardy French dessert : POTDECREME
51 Actor Malek : RAMI
52 Poor resolution, say : ANTICLIMAX
53 Osiris or Isis, e.g. : TWIN
54 Butt text? : PEACHEMOJI

Down

1 2019 best seller subtitled “Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive” : MAID
2 Part of a pod : ORCA
3 Fire : ZEAL
4 First name in Objectivism : AYN
5 Miles ___, Spider-Man’s alter ego in the “Spider-Verse” movies : MORALES
6 Half a South American capital name : BUENOS
7 How a truck may descend a hill : INLOW
8 Difficult figure-skating jump : QUAD
9 It is said : UTTERANCE
10 Commercial ending : ESE
11 Instruments with movable frets : SITARS
12 Lover : AFICIONADO
13 “So, you’re saying you’re in?” : ISTHATAYES
14 U.S. city with the motto “Where Discoveries are Made” : LOSALAMOS
21 Inn range? : STAY
22 Health class topic, for short : STDS
24 That being the case : ERGO
25 Something invoked in an emergency : MARTIALLAW
26 Major League Soccer team with pink home jerseys : INTERMIAMI
27 Fills : SATES
28 Shows compassion : HASAHEART
29 Classic party game : TELEPHONE
32 Country name that’s also the Portuguese word for “turkey” : PERU
33 They might have bones to pick : DOGS
35 Start a family, or finish a game : MATE
36 Box office? : CUBICLE
38 Belongs : FITSIN
39 Like next-gen devices : HITECH
41 So absurd, in slang : RIDIC
44 “___ girl!” : ATTA
45 Spoiler alert: He’s found in Sydney Harbour : NEMO
46 Key of Beethoven’s Sixth: Abbr. : FMAJ
47 Golfer Thompson who qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open at age 12 : LEXI
49 ___ smear : PAP
50 Tire holder : RIM

