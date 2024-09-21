NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, September 21

1 Namesake of the channel separating Madagascar from the African mainland : MOZAMBIQUE
11 Go quickly (past) : SAIL
15 “What a crazy thing to do!” : AREYOUNUTS
16 That being the case : IFSO
17 “Been there” : ICANRELATE
18 Small songbirds : TITS
19 The W.N.B.A.’s Wings, on scoreboards : DAL
20 Releaser of electrons : ANODE
21 Nickname for Alexander, in Slavic cultures : SACHA
22 Word on a construction sign : SLOW
23 Appealing outcome, perhaps : RETRIAL
25 They might bite the dust : MITES
27 Florida city where the “The Greatest Show on Earth” was once headquartered : SARASOTA
28 Two o’ clock? : HANDS
29 Sharp, in a way : TANGY
30 “Apocalypse Now” setting, informally : NAM
31 Newspaper section : ARTS
32 Business with the stock symbol WOOF : PETCO
33 Jamaican folk song about overnight labor : DAYO
34 Sault ___ Marie International Bridge (Michigan-Ontario connector) : STE
35 A whole bunch of people in a row : MELEE
3 Works on a loop, say : CODES
37 Sky-high prices? : AIRFARES
39 Sci-fi awards : HUGOS
40 Put on an unconvincing accent or laugh way too hard, perhaps : HAMITUP
41 Food often served with wet wipes : RIBS
42 Top-tier : ELITE
43 Country with “kreyòl” as an official language : HAITI
45 What Los Angeles and New York are represented in twice: Abbr. : NFL
48 “Stuff happens” : ALAS
49 Custardy French dessert : POTDECREME
51 Actor Malek : RAMI
52 Poor resolution, say : ANTICLIMAX
53 Osiris or Isis, e.g. : TWIN
54 Butt text? : PEACHEMOJI