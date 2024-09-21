NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, September 21

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Namesake of the channel separating Madagascar from the African mainland : MOZAMBIQUE 11 Go quickly (past) : SAIL 15 “What a crazy thing to do!” : AREYOUNUTS 16 That being the case : IFSO 17 “Been there” : ICANRELATE 18 Small songbirds : TITS 19 The W.N.B.A.’s Wings, on scoreboards : DAL 20 Releaser of electrons : ANODE 21 Nickname for Alexander, in Slavic cultures : SACHA 22 Word on a construction sign : SLOW 23 Appealing outcome, perhaps : RETRIAL 25 They might bite the dust : MITES 27 Florida city where the “The Greatest Show on Earth” was once headquartered : SARASOTA 28 Two o’ clock? : HANDS 29 Sharp, in a way : TANGY 30 “Apocalypse Now” setting, informally : NAM 31 Newspaper section : ARTS 32 Business with the stock symbol WOOF : PETCO 33 Jamaican folk song about overnight labor : DAYO 34 Sault ___ Marie International Bridge (Michigan-Ontario connector) : STE 35 A whole bunch of people in a row : MELEE 3 Works on a loop, say : CODES 37 Sky-high prices? : AIRFARES 39 Sci-fi awards : HUGOS 40 Put on an unconvincing accent or laugh way too hard, perhaps : HAMITUP 41 Food often served with wet wipes : RIBS 42 Top-tier : ELITE 43 Country with “kreyòl” as an official language : HAITI 45 What Los Angeles and New York are represented in twice: Abbr. : NFL 48 “Stuff happens” : ALAS 49 Custardy French dessert : POTDECREME 51 Actor Malek : RAMI 52 Poor resolution, say : ANTICLIMAX 53 Osiris or Isis, e.g. : TWIN 54 Butt text? : PEACHEMOJI

Down