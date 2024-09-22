 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, September 22

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Related

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 One getting into some hot water? : BATHER
7 Home monitors : UMPS
11 Data sought in phishing attempts, in brief : SSNS
15 Thus far : TODATE
21 Cry from a treehouse : UPHERE
22 Doesn’t rule out, as a possibility : KEEPSOPEN
24 Wrinkle-free, say : IRONED
25 Turned on an axis : SLEWED
26 Real no-brainer? : UTTERFOOL
27 Colorful ingredients in some cookie recipes : MANDMS
28 Trash : TOSS
29 Reef lurker : EEL
31 Ways off : EXITS
32 Part of H.M.S. : HER
34 Word with body or blood : TYPE
35 Texter’s alternative to an eye roll emoji : SMH
36 Olympians on stunt bikes, informally : BMXERS
38 Genre for Fall Out Boy : EMOPOP
41 U.S. currency: Abbr. : DOL
42 Negative influence on others, metaphorically : BADAPPLE
44 Expressed : PUT
47 To sweeten the deal : ASABONUS
49 Declines to : WONT
5 Houdini’s signature feat … or a hint to the circled squares in this puzzle : ESCAPEACT
53 Basis for a feud : BEEF
54 Rudder found in nature : FISHFIN
57 “Bad luck, I guess … It was my turn, that’s all. I was in the path of the ___” (quote from 18-Down) : TORNADO
58 Became stuck : HITARUT
61 “This is the worst!” : UGH
62 Receptacle for soaking before a pedicure : FOOTSPA
64 Brainy bunch : MENSANS
66 Electronica pioneer Brian : ENO
67 Bulgarian or Bosnian : SLAV
69 Rap group inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame : NWA
70 The White House grounds have 18 of them : ACRES
72 Some online pings, in brief : IMS
73 “Yo!,” on the down-low : PSST
74 Lightning-fast hedgehog of video games : SONIC
76 What “washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life,” per Picasso : ART
78 Lane for carpoolers : HOV
79 Six-foot-tall Aussie sprinter : EMU
80 Grows dimmer : WANES
81 “Are you ___ drive?” : OKTO
82 Certain online video snippet : YOUTUBECLIP
85 Downwind, to seafarers : ALEE
86 “Breaking Bad” channel : AMC
88 Fastener that’s one letter ahead of “U-bolt” in the dictionary : TNUT
89 Org. with the Artemis program : NASA
90 Office building unit: Abbr. : STE
91 What a police escort may offer : SAFEPASSAGE
95 Classic cover-ups for spies : TRENCHCOATS
100 Fumble or bumble : ERR
101 Card game with a Power Grab edition : UNO
102 “Good joke!” : HAH
103 Red side, in brief : GOP
104 Indecency : POORTASTE
108 Female in the forest : DOE
111 “Like that matters to me!” : ASIFICARE
114 Stage a jailbreak à la 18-Down : TUNNELOUT
115 Annual May race, familiarly : IND
116 Held together in a makeshift way : DUCTTAPED
117 Wraps : ENDS
118 Sizable challenge for a mover : SOFA
119 Make a break for it : RUN
120 Yearn (for) : ACHE
121 Swain : BEAU
122 Parts of N.F.L. highlight reels, for short : TDS
123 This really blows! : TNT
124 Airport monitor, for short : TSA
125 Razz : KID
126 Pennzoil competitor : STP

Down

1 Exceeds 21, in blackjack : BUSTS
2 Poise under pressure : APLOMB
3 With 6-Down, prison drama released on September 23, 1994 : THESHAWSHANK
4 Hacks with an ax : HEWS
5 Ahead of, in poetry : ERE
6 See 3-Down : REDEMPTION
7 Instrument strummed in the Train song “Hey, Soul Sister” : UKULELE
8 Popular gala venue, with “the” : MET
9 Sneaky ___ (sly dogs) : PETES
10 Glasses, informally : SPEX
11 Like cashmere : SOFT
12 Imagine, casually : SPOSE
13 Prefix with -lithic : NEO
14 16-time gig for Steve Martin : SNLHOST
15 Portrayer of 18-Down : TIMROBBINS
16 “Cup ___ cone?” : ORA
17 Terse admonishment : DONT
18 Lead role in 3-Down/6-Down : ANDYDUFRESNE
19 They’re measured in beats per minute : TEMPOS
20 Famed Ford flop : EDSEL
23 Honorific from Sanskrit : SRI
30 Date on a debit card: Abbr. : EXP
33 Pollution-regulating org. : EPA
36 Resort town in Alberta’s Rockies : BANFF
37 Kicks back : RESTS
39 “The Heart of Georgia” : MACON
40 ___ Corner, section of Westminster Abbey : POETS
43 “What was I thinking!?” : DOH
44 Fall accessory? : PARACHUTE
45 Bygone channel that launched with the two-hour pilot of “Star Trek: Voyager” : UPN
46 4×100 relay, for one : TEAMEVENT
48 Org. with Student Success Grants : NEA
51 ___ América (quadrennial soccer championship) : COPA
52 Juice drinks : ADES
54 To-do : FUSS
55 Yeti’s commercial rival : IGLOO
56 “Ain’t gonna happen!” : NOWAY
58 Overplay : HAMUP
59 Erase from one’s memory, in slang : UNSEE
60 Target audience for “Peppa Pig” : TOTS
63 Decks with cards numbered I through XXI : TAROTS
65 Apelike : SIMIAN
68 Curriculum ___ : VITAE
71 Take inventory? : ROB
73 Prefix with -lithic : PALEO
75 Make sense : COMPUTE
77 Ingredient in a niçoise salad : TUNA
79 Conditional coding word : ELSE
80 “Hey, I’m walkin’ here!” : WATCHIT
83 Harbor helper : TUG
84 It might get booted : CAR
87 Main blvd. through N.Y.C.’s Chinatown : CANALST
90 Treated unfairly, informally : SHAFTED
91 The swans in “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” e.g. : SEPTET
92 In the area : AROUND
93 Some makeshift fans : FRONDS
94 “Already?!” : SOSOON
96 Ostentatiously stylish : CHICHI
97 Early Christian meals of love and fellowship : AGAPES
98 Unwrapped with gusto : TOREAT
99 Accelerated : SPEDUP
105 Shot makers, for short : RNS
106 Top of a titmouse : TUFT
107 H on a frat house : ETA
108 Shoveled stuff : DIRT
109 Unwelcome obligation : ONUS
110 Irish novelist O’Brien : EDNA
111 Coding pioneer Lovelace : ADA
112 Be bad, like really bad : SUCK
113 Kin of a zin : CAB

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
LinkedIn adding word games so you can procrastinate at work
A LinkedIn mobile app store page displayed on a mobile device.

LinkedIn may exist to help professionals look for new job opportunities and network with others in the same field, but it could soon become the place for a bit of downtime, too.

Why? Because it's planning to introduce games to its platform.

Read more
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more
NBA 2K22 coming in September with Durant, Kareem, and more featured on covers
Three of the cover stars for NBA 2K22.

NBA 2K22 is set to release on September 10. There are four different editions of the title hitting shelves with six cover athletes spanning across each. The athletes, revealed by PlayStation, are Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Kevin Durant. Doncic is featured on both the Standard and Cross-Generation Digital Bundle of the game while the rest of the group will appear on the 75th Anniversary Special Edition.

NBA 2K22 - Announce Trailer | PS5, PS4

Read more