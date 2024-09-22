NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, September 22

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 One getting into some hot water? : BATHER 7 Home monitors : UMPS 11 Data sought in phishing attempts, in brief : SSNS 15 Thus far : TODATE 21 Cry from a treehouse : UPHERE 22 Doesn’t rule out, as a possibility : KEEPSOPEN 24 Wrinkle-free, say : IRONED 25 Turned on an axis : SLEWED 26 Real no-brainer? : UTTERFOOL 27 Colorful ingredients in some cookie recipes : MANDMS 28 Trash : TOSS 29 Reef lurker : EEL 31 Ways off : EXITS 32 Part of H.M.S. : HER 34 Word with body or blood : TYPE 35 Texter’s alternative to an eye roll emoji : SMH 36 Olympians on stunt bikes, informally : BMXERS 38 Genre for Fall Out Boy : EMOPOP 41 U.S. currency: Abbr. : DOL 42 Negative influence on others, metaphorically : BADAPPLE 44 Expressed : PUT 47 To sweeten the deal : ASABONUS 49 Declines to : WONT 5 Houdini’s signature feat … or a hint to the circled squares in this puzzle : ESCAPEACT 53 Basis for a feud : BEEF 54 Rudder found in nature : FISHFIN 57 “Bad luck, I guess … It was my turn, that’s all. I was in the path of the ___” (quote from 18-Down) : TORNADO 58 Became stuck : HITARUT 61 “This is the worst!” : UGH 62 Receptacle for soaking before a pedicure : FOOTSPA 64 Brainy bunch : MENSANS 66 Electronica pioneer Brian : ENO 67 Bulgarian or Bosnian : SLAV 69 Rap group inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame : NWA 70 The White House grounds have 18 of them : ACRES 72 Some online pings, in brief : IMS 73 “Yo!,” on the down-low : PSST 74 Lightning-fast hedgehog of video games : SONIC 76 What “washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life,” per Picasso : ART 78 Lane for carpoolers : HOV 79 Six-foot-tall Aussie sprinter : EMU 80 Grows dimmer : WANES 81 “Are you ___ drive?” : OKTO 82 Certain online video snippet : YOUTUBECLIP 85 Downwind, to seafarers : ALEE 86 “Breaking Bad” channel : AMC 88 Fastener that’s one letter ahead of “U-bolt” in the dictionary : TNUT 89 Org. with the Artemis program : NASA 90 Office building unit: Abbr. : STE 91 What a police escort may offer : SAFEPASSAGE 95 Classic cover-ups for spies : TRENCHCOATS 100 Fumble or bumble : ERR 101 Card game with a Power Grab edition : UNO 102 “Good joke!” : HAH 103 Red side, in brief : GOP 104 Indecency : POORTASTE 108 Female in the forest : DOE 111 “Like that matters to me!” : ASIFICARE 114 Stage a jailbreak à la 18-Down : TUNNELOUT 115 Annual May race, familiarly : IND 116 Held together in a makeshift way : DUCTTAPED 117 Wraps : ENDS 118 Sizable challenge for a mover : SOFA 119 Make a break for it : RUN 120 Yearn (for) : ACHE 121 Swain : BEAU 122 Parts of N.F.L. highlight reels, for short : TDS 123 This really blows! : TNT 124 Airport monitor, for short : TSA 125 Razz : KID 126 Pennzoil competitor : STP

Down