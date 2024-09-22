NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, September 22

1 One getting into some hot water? : BATHER
7 Home monitors : UMPS
11 Data sought in phishing attempts, in brief : SSNS
15 Thus far : TODATE
21 Cry from a treehouse : UPHERE
22 Doesn’t rule out, as a possibility : KEEPSOPEN
24 Wrinkle-free, say : IRONED
25 Turned on an axis : SLEWED
26 Real no-brainer? : UTTERFOOL
27 Colorful ingredients in some cookie recipes : MANDMS
28 Trash : TOSS
29 Reef lurker : EEL
31 Ways off : EXITS
32 Part of H.M.S. : HER
34 Word with body or blood : TYPE
35 Texter’s alternative to an eye roll emoji : SMH
36 Olympians on stunt bikes, informally : BMXERS
38 Genre for Fall Out Boy : EMOPOP
41 U.S. currency: Abbr. : DOL
42 Negative influence on others, metaphorically : BADAPPLE
44 Expressed : PUT
47 To sweeten the deal : ASABONUS
49 Declines to : WONT
5 Houdini’s signature feat … or a hint to the circled squares in this puzzle : ESCAPEACT
53 Basis for a feud : BEEF
54 Rudder found in nature : FISHFIN
57 “Bad luck, I guess … It was my turn, that’s all. I was in the path of the ___” (quote from 18-Down) : TORNADO
58 Became stuck : HITARUT
61 “This is the worst!” : UGH
62 Receptacle for soaking before a pedicure : FOOTSPA
64 Brainy bunch : MENSANS
66 Electronica pioneer Brian : ENO
67 Bulgarian or Bosnian : SLAV
69 Rap group inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame : NWA
70 The White House grounds have 18 of them : ACRES
72 Some online pings, in brief : IMS
73 “Yo!,” on the down-low : PSST
74 Lightning-fast hedgehog of video games : SONIC
76 What “washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life,” per Picasso : ART
78 Lane for carpoolers : HOV
79 Six-foot-tall Aussie sprinter : EMU
80 Grows dimmer : WANES
81 “Are you ___ drive?” : OKTO
82 Certain online video snippet : YOUTUBECLIP
85 Downwind, to seafarers : ALEE
86 “Breaking Bad” channel : AMC
88 Fastener that’s one letter ahead of “U-bolt” in the dictionary : TNUT
89 Org. with the Artemis program : NASA
90 Office building unit: Abbr. : STE
91 What a police escort may offer : SAFEPASSAGE
95 Classic cover-ups for spies : TRENCHCOATS
100 Fumble or bumble : ERR
101 Card game with a Power Grab edition : UNO
102 “Good joke!” : HAH
103 Red side, in brief : GOP
104 Indecency : POORTASTE
108 Female in the forest : DOE
111 “Like that matters to me!” : ASIFICARE
114 Stage a jailbreak à la 18-Down : TUNNELOUT
115 Annual May race, familiarly : IND
116 Held together in a makeshift way : DUCTTAPED
117 Wraps : ENDS
118 Sizable challenge for a mover : SOFA
119 Make a break for it : RUN
120 Yearn (for) : ACHE
121 Swain : BEAU
122 Parts of N.F.L. highlight reels, for short : TDS
123 This really blows! : TNT
124 Airport monitor, for short : TSA
125 Razz : KID
126 Pennzoil competitor : STP