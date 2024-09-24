 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, September 24

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Related

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Bread served with baba ghanouj : PITA
5 Consent (to) : ACCEDE
11 Symbol in the sky above Gotham City : BAT
14 Reddit Q&As : AMAS
15 Like the Bosporus, notably : NARROW
16 Zendaya’s role on “Euphoria” : RUE
17 Washington post? : VALLEYFORGE
19 Sampled a beet, say : ATE
20 Comedy club host : EMCEE
21 Lengthen with unnecessary material, as a speech : PAD
22 Molecule bit : ATOM
23 State trees of Massachusetts : ELMS
26 Hair removal brand : NAIR
28 London lad : CHAP
31 San Francisco examiner? : FORTYNINER
36 Was out in front : LED
37 Nickname for dad : PAPA
38 What tahini is made from : SESAME
39 Walker who wrote “The Color Purple” : ALICE
41 [Not my typo] : SIC
43 Pie variety whose pronunciation inspires debate : PECAN
44 Comes down as a wintry mix : SLEETS
46 Road crew’s supply : SALT
48 Single or double : HIT
49 Boston herald? : PAULREVERE
51 Beltway bigwigs : POLS
52 What baking soda and vinegar simulate, in a classic science fair experiment : LAVA
53 Facts and figures : DATA
55 Signals on set : CUES
58 ___-warrior (certain activist) : ECO
60 Surveys : SCANS
64 One of 20 quadrillion worldwide, per a recent estimate : ANT
65 Kansas City star? : TRAVISKELCE
68 Item in a tailor’s kit : PIN
69 Untapped, as potential : LATENT
70 Derrière : REAR
71 Southwest forecast, for short : ETA
72 Personnel in vestments : CLERGY
73  Evidence of healing : SCAB

Down

1 Smooth over, in a way : PAVE
2 Muslim leader : IMAM
3 Bathroom powder : TALC
4 What someone counting sheep wishes to be : ASLEEP
5 Choice for the indifferent : ANY
6 Half-___ (coffee order) : CAF
7 Trim, as a photo : CROP
8 Like a drive in the woods? : ERRANT
9 Hot summer period named for the constellation Sirius : DOGDAYS
10 Doe : deer :: ___ : sheep : EWE
11 Nanny’s nightmare : BRAT
12 Bronco or Beetle, e.g. : AUTO
13 Overflow (with) : TEEM
18 Fish that can swim backward : EEL
22 Greet the day : ARISE
24 R.I.S.D. grad’s degree : MFA
25 Absorbs, with “up” : SOPS
27 Bumbling : INEPT
28 Necklace fastener : CLASP
29 Very, in slang : HELLA
30 “Bye-bye,” to Bonaparte : ADIEU
32 Hike : RAISE
33 Kind of chip named for its inventor, Ignacio Anaya : NACHO
34 Part of an online thread : EMAIL
35 Uses Airbnb or Vrbo : RENTS
37 World Heritage Site in Jordan : PETRA
40 Prison divisions : CELLS
42 One way to pay : CARD
45 Multiple : SEVERAL
47 Grazing land : LEA
50 Clear out : VACATE
51 Hoosier hoopers : PACERS
54 [Shaking my head] : TSK
55 Item of apparel for Zorro or Dracula : CAPE
56 Condo, e.g. : UNIT
57 Sicilian volcano : ETNA
59 Concluded : OVER
61 Smart ___ (wiseacre) : ALEC
62 Org. for the SEC and ACC : NCAA
63 Belgrade native : SERB
65 Extra attention, in brief : TLC
66 Gerund suffix : ING
67 Total dump : STY

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more
This bizarre Franz Kafka game might just be a perfect fit for VR
Bugs stand on a table in Metamorphosis VR.

Even as someone who has played countless VR games by now, I'm still a sucker for jaw-dropping scale. There's still magic in those moments where I pop on a headset and see a giant boss towering above me or have to climb up a huge cliff. The best VR games, from Astro Bot: Rescue Mission to this year's excellent Riven remake, all take advantage of that idea to create special experiences that work best in VR.

The developers at Black Sun Productions seem to understand that judging by Metamorphosis VR. The project takes a 2020 game adaptation of Franz Kafka's classic novel and brings it to the Meta Quest. It's a strange elevator pitch on paper, but one that made a lot more sense when I got a hands-off preview of the project. Metamorphosis VR uses its first-person bug perspective to play with scale in ways that will make you feel like it was built for VR first, not years later.
Living like a bug ain't easy
Metamorphosis VR acts as a bit of a deluxe edition of its PC counterpart. It doesn't just bring the full game to VR, but also includes its two DLC levels. Lots has been tweaked to make it run on a headset (and to reduce motion sickness), but the general flow is the same. It's an adventure game that has an old school flair to it.

Read more
Echoes of Wisdom actually started out as a dungeon editor
Key art for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Many released video games look very different from their prototypes, or even just earlier builds, and that was also the case with The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, set to release later this week. In fact, the game originally started out as a dungeon creator and editor.

In a series of interviews published by Nintendo starting Monday, the development team at Grezzo discusses some of the challenges they faced when working on their first original title. They had previously been behind many Zelda remakes, including Ocarina of Time 3D and 2019's Link's Awakening, but this was the first time they were trusted to come up with their own idea. Arguably the biggest was what to do with their first chance.

Read more