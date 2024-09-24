NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, September 24

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Bread served with baba ghanouj : PITA 5 Consent (to) : ACCEDE 11 Symbol in the sky above Gotham City : BAT 14 Reddit Q&As : AMAS 15 Like the Bosporus, notably : NARROW 16 Zendaya’s role on “Euphoria” : RUE 17 Washington post? : VALLEYFORGE 19 Sampled a beet, say : ATE 20 Comedy club host : EMCEE 21 Lengthen with unnecessary material, as a speech : PAD 22 Molecule bit : ATOM 23 State trees of Massachusetts : ELMS 26 Hair removal brand : NAIR 28 London lad : CHAP 31 San Francisco examiner? : FORTYNINER 36 Was out in front : LED 37 Nickname for dad : PAPA 38 What tahini is made from : SESAME 39 Walker who wrote “The Color Purple” : ALICE 41 [Not my typo] : SIC 43 Pie variety whose pronunciation inspires debate : PECAN 44 Comes down as a wintry mix : SLEETS 46 Road crew’s supply : SALT 48 Single or double : HIT 49 Boston herald? : PAULREVERE 51 Beltway bigwigs : POLS 52 What baking soda and vinegar simulate, in a classic science fair experiment : LAVA 53 Facts and figures : DATA 55 Signals on set : CUES 58 ___-warrior (certain activist) : ECO 60 Surveys : SCANS 64 One of 20 quadrillion worldwide, per a recent estimate : ANT 65 Kansas City star? : TRAVISKELCE 68 Item in a tailor’s kit : PIN 69 Untapped, as potential : LATENT 70 Derrière : REAR 71 Southwest forecast, for short : ETA 72 Personnel in vestments : CLERGY 73 Evidence of healing : SCAB

Down