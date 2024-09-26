 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, September 26

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Wonder drug : CUREALL
8 Have the final turn : GOLAST
14 Scolding : REPROOF
15 Prominent feature of Hello Kitty : HAIRBOW
16 Julian who founded WikiLeaks : ASSANGE
17 Intractable situation : IMPASSE
18 Some hormonal flare-ups : ZITS
19 Crowd : SWARM
21 Like hotel checkouts that may cost extra : LATE
22 Civil rights leader ___ B. Wells : IDA
23 Maximum : PEAK
25 Something found near a trap : LAT
26 Currency of 20 countries : EURO
28 Got the word out? : SAID
30 Bygone Apple products : IPODS
32 Command to a getaway driver : STEPONIT
34 Reality TV staple : DRAMA
35 Three-time nominee for Best Director (1994, 2009, 2019) : TARANTINO
37 Nation to which the island of Tortuga belongs : HAITI
39 Rescues : SALVAGES
43 What has posts all around a site : FENCE
44 Band dates : GIGS
45 Impose, as a tax : LEVY
46 Foundation, e.g., for short : ORG
47 Bareilles of Broadway : SARA
49 Palindromic family nickname : NAN
50 Smell : REEK
52 Period preceding a big event : RUNUP
55 Name suffix that can combine with “Henri” : ETTA
56 Unit of explosive power : KILOTON
58 Final circuit in a track race : BELLLAP
60 One whose mentality begins with M-E? : EGOTIST
61 They take marks off at school : ERASERS
62 With 63-Across, tricky football play … as represented by this puzzle’s shaded squares? : DOUBLE
63 See 62-Across : REVERSE

Down

1 Kooks : CRAZIES
2 Film that lasts a while? : RESIDUE
3 Sudden riser in status : UPSTART
4 Civil War and Reconstruction, e.g. : ERAS
5 Longtime college basketball coach Kruger : LON
6 Makes a note of : LOGS
7 Not many : AFEW
8 This letter: γ : GAMMA
9 Body part just below the philtrum : LIP
10 ___ exam : ORAL
11 Biblical figure whose name is repeated in a Faulkner title : ABSALOM
12 Dish with a crispy tortilla shell : TOSTADA
13 They’re often sugarcoated : SWEETS
15 Like some goons : HIRED
20 Advanced H.S. course taught by a professoressa, say : APITALIAN
24 Russian ballet company : KIROV
27 Related to vision : OPTIC
28 “Wake word” for an Apple device : SIRI
29 Raggedy ___ : ANN
31 Group of cable news talking heads : PANEL
33 Author Joyce Carol ___ : OATES
34 Burn, so to speak : DISS
36 Playground game : TAG
37 Announcement before taking a leap : HEREIGO
38 She recited her poem “On the Pulse of Morning” at Clinton’s first inauguration : ANGELOU
40 More forgiving : GENTLER
41 Game faces? : AVATARS
42 Point of contact between neurons : SYNAPSE
43 Like lightning and some tongues : FORKED
44 Powerlifter’s sound : GRUNT
48 Materialized : AROSE
51 Hoda of morning TV : KOTB
53 Transportation app banned in Denmark, Hungary and Thailand : UBER
54 Parisian patriarch : PERE
55 Conditional word in programming : ELSE
57 Up to, briefly : TIL
59 Loo : LAV

