NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, September 26

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Wonder drug : CUREALL 8 Have the final turn : GOLAST 14 Scolding : REPROOF 15 Prominent feature of Hello Kitty : HAIRBOW 16 Julian who founded WikiLeaks : ASSANGE 17 Intractable situation : IMPASSE 18 Some hormonal flare-ups : ZITS 19 Crowd : SWARM 21 Like hotel checkouts that may cost extra : LATE 22 Civil rights leader ___ B. Wells : IDA 23 Maximum : PEAK 25 Something found near a trap : LAT 26 Currency of 20 countries : EURO 28 Got the word out? : SAID 30 Bygone Apple products : IPODS 32 Command to a getaway driver : STEPONIT 34 Reality TV staple : DRAMA 35 Three-time nominee for Best Director (1994, 2009, 2019) : TARANTINO 37 Nation to which the island of Tortuga belongs : HAITI 39 Rescues : SALVAGES 43 What has posts all around a site : FENCE 44 Band dates : GIGS 45 Impose, as a tax : LEVY 46 Foundation, e.g., for short : ORG 47 Bareilles of Broadway : SARA 49 Palindromic family nickname : NAN 50 Smell : REEK 52 Period preceding a big event : RUNUP 55 Name suffix that can combine with “Henri” : ETTA 56 Unit of explosive power : KILOTON 58 Final circuit in a track race : BELLLAP 60 One whose mentality begins with M-E? : EGOTIST 61 They take marks off at school : ERASERS 62 With 63-Across, tricky football play … as represented by this puzzle’s shaded squares? : DOUBLE 63 See 62-Across : REVERSE

Down