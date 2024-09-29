NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, September 29

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Establishment where you might eat a muffin while petting a ragamuffin : CATCAFE 8 Let loose : UNCAGE 14 Some drink garnishes : ZESTS 19 2019 sci-fi film whose title means “to the stars” : ADASTRA 20 Part of a series : SEASON 21 Fast-casual bakery chain : PANERA 22 Anecdotes that are more likely to elicit eye rolls? : CORNIERSTORIES 24 Open, as an envelope : UNSEAL 25 Diamond pattern : ARGYLE 26 Broke down : WEPT 27 Sport with “union” and “league” varieties : RUGBY 29 Morgantown’s state: Abbr. : WVA 30 Small square : ONE 31 Players who straddle two positions, in hoops lingo : TWEENERS 34 Cave dweller : EEL 35 Spot for a rake : SHED 36 Longtime NASCAR sponsor : STP 38 Investigative journalist Tarbell : IDA 39 Qualities of the perfect rant? : TIRADEIDEALS 42 Where to watch the big game? : SAFARI 45 D.C. insider : POL 46 Two for an opinion : CENTS 47 “Skinny as a beanpole” or “thin as a rail”? : WIRYSIMILE 51 Exodus figure : PHARAOH 54 Yodel alternatives : HOHOS 55 Scrub : NIX 56 “The Liberty Bell” composer : SOUSA 57 Old T-shirt, maybe : RAG 59 Poetic foot with a “dun-dun-DUN” rhythm : ANAPEST 62 High style? : UPDO 64 Drug whose therapeutic value to alcoholics was advocated by A.A. co-founder Bill W. : LSD 65 Made like : APED 67 Popular piercing site : LIP 68 More risqué assertion? : STEAMIERCLAIM 72 Ending of many designer dog breed names : POO 73 No trouble : EASE 75 ___ Lingus : AER 76 First name in country music : REBA 77 Extreme pessimists : DOOMERS 79 Seasonal quaff : NOG 80 Facade : GUISE 82 “___ the bonnie boat was won / As we sailed into the mystic” (Van Morrison lyric) : ERE 84 Watch for hours, say : BINGE 85 Oil catcher in the kitchen : DRIPPAN 87 Reasons that commuters might prefer Uber? : TAXIBIASES 90 One might be spotted in the Serengeti : HYENA 91 Points out : IDS 94 Disorderly agitation : TUMULT 95 In-depth knowledge of the menu, perhaps? : WAITERMETIER 99 On the ___ : DOT 100 Small-screen release? : APP 103 “Mulan” adversaries : HUNS 104 Part of an outfit : TOP 105 Became : GREWINTO 108 “That had to hurt!” : OOF 110 Country whose flag features the silhouette of a double-headed eagle: Abbr. : ALB 111 Fuzzy fruits : KIWIS 113 Director Johnson : RIAN 114 Most favorable conditions : OPTIMA 116 Silent movie successor : TALKIE 118 Ones with flexible minds and bodies? : PLIANTGENIUSES 121 “If you say so” : IGUESS 122 Acquire something through hard work : EARNIT 123 Home to eight of the 10 fastest-growing cities in the U.S. : SUNBELT 124 Believes : FEELS 125 Hose : NYLONS 126 Tight-fitting suits : SPEEDOS

Down