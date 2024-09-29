 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, September 29

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Establishment where you might eat a muffin while petting a ragamuffin : CATCAFE
8 Let loose : UNCAGE
14 Some drink garnishes : ZESTS
19 2019 sci-fi film whose title means “to the stars” : ADASTRA
20 Part of a series : SEASON
21 Fast-casual bakery chain : PANERA
22 Anecdotes that are more likely to elicit eye rolls? : CORNIERSTORIES
24 Open, as an envelope : UNSEAL
25 Diamond pattern : ARGYLE
26 Broke down : WEPT
27 Sport with “union” and “league” varieties : RUGBY
29 Morgantown’s state: Abbr. : WVA
30 Small square : ONE
31 Players who straddle two positions, in hoops lingo : TWEENERS
34 Cave dweller : EEL
35 Spot for a rake : SHED
36 Longtime NASCAR sponsor : STP
38 Investigative journalist Tarbell : IDA
39 Qualities of the perfect rant? : TIRADEIDEALS
42 Where to watch the big game? : SAFARI
45 D.C. insider : POL
46 Two for an opinion : CENTS
47 “Skinny as a beanpole” or “thin as a rail”? : WIRYSIMILE
51 Exodus figure : PHARAOH
54 Yodel alternatives : HOHOS
55 Scrub : NIX
56 “The Liberty Bell” composer : SOUSA
57 Old T-shirt, maybe : RAG
59 Poetic foot with a “dun-dun-DUN” rhythm : ANAPEST
62 High style? : UPDO
64 Drug whose therapeutic value to alcoholics was advocated by A.A. co-founder Bill W. : LSD
65 Made like : APED
67 Popular piercing site : LIP
68 More risqué assertion? : STEAMIERCLAIM
72 Ending of many designer dog breed names : POO
73 No trouble : EASE
75 ___ Lingus : AER
76 First name in country music : REBA
77 Extreme pessimists : DOOMERS
79 Seasonal quaff : NOG
80 Facade : GUISE
82 “___ the bonnie boat was won / As we sailed into the mystic” (Van Morrison lyric) : ERE
84 Watch for hours, say : BINGE
85 Oil catcher in the kitchen : DRIPPAN
87 Reasons that commuters might prefer Uber? : TAXIBIASES
90 One might be spotted in the Serengeti : HYENA
91 Points out : IDS
94 Disorderly agitation : TUMULT
95 In-depth knowledge of the menu, perhaps? : WAITERMETIER
99 On the ___ : DOT
100 Small-screen release? : APP
103 “Mulan” adversaries : HUNS
104 Part of an outfit : TOP
105 Became : GREWINTO
108 “That had to hurt!” : OOF
110 Country whose flag features the silhouette of a double-headed eagle: Abbr. : ALB
111 Fuzzy fruits : KIWIS
113 Director Johnson : RIAN
114 Most favorable conditions : OPTIMA
116 Silent movie successor : TALKIE
118 Ones with flexible minds and bodies? : PLIANTGENIUSES
121 “If you say so” : IGUESS
122 Acquire something through hard work : EARNIT
123 Home to eight of the 10 fastest-growing cities in the U.S. : SUNBELT
124 Believes : FEELS
125 Hose : NYLONS
126 Tight-fitting suits : SPEEDOS

Down

1 Chocolate source : CACAO
2 Decks out : ADORNS
3 Clay pigeon, for one : TARGET
4 Supergroup that performed at Woodstock, familiarly : CSNY
5 Leaning : ATILT
6 Library amenity : FREEWIFI
7 Popular piercing site : EAR
8 Hwy. that includes a Lake Michigan ferry crossing : USTEN
9 Virtual animal companion : NEOPET
10 On which you might play I Spy : CARTRIP
11 “___ said …” : ASI
12 Movie ending? : GOER
13 Followed : ENSUED
14 Madcap : ZANY
15 Nav. rank : ENS
16 Let the situation play out : SEEWHATHAPPENS
17 Goes places : TRAVELS
18 Menu items that McDonald’s no longer offers in America, as of 2020 : SALADS
21 Popular news source : PUBLICRADIO
23 Prepare for the stand : SWEARIN
28 “Well, I’ll be!” : GEE
32 Wax-coated cheese : EDAM
33 Sign of a hit : SRO
35 Spanish title : SENORA
37 Campaign of mind games, in brief : PSYOP
40 Brand for Buddy : ALPO
41 Antitraffic org. : DEA
43 Beasts of burden : ASSES
44 Latin name for ancient Troy : ILIUM
47 Splashy gambler, in lingo : WHALE
48 Sea between Italy and Greece : IONIAN
49 Gershwin composition that opens with a famous clarinet glissando : RHAPSODYINBLUE
50 Go bad : EXPIRE
52 Ship’s body : HULL
53 Comparatively low : ASSAD
56 Fruity dessert : SORBET
58 “Seinfeld” curmudgeon : GEORGE
60 Certain premarital festivities : STAGPARTIES
61 Prepare : TEEUP
63 Land’s end? : DEE
66 Script specifications : DOSES
69 Diva’s time to shine : ARIA
70 200 milligrams, to a jeweler : CARAT
71 Gas brand : MOBIL
74 Everglades denizens : EGRETS
78 Sporty Mazda model : MIATA
81 Cranky mood : SNIT
83 Giving off : EXUDING
86 Mozart’s “Adagio ___ for Violin and Orchestra” : INE
88 “My time to shine!” : IMON
89 Complete in a tidy manner : BUTTONUP
90 Commercial transport of goods : HAULAGE
92 Really enjoy : DIG
93 Jalapeño’s hotter cousin : SERRANO
95 Hypothetical : WHATIF
96 No ___ May (pollinator-friendly movement) : MOW
97 Source of a lifesaving shot : EPIPEN
98 Control : REININ
101 Cool, calm and collected : POISED
102 Largest of the citrus fruits : POMELO
106 Light units : WATTS
107 Put forward : OPINE
109 Observes Yom Kippur : FASTS
111 Foil-wrapped treat : KISS
112 Totally crush it : SLAY
115 Lipstick container : TUBE
117 Kenan’s co-star on ’90s TV : KEL
119 Not online, online : IRL
120 Thi_ clue’_ mi_ _ing letter : ESS

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
