NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, September 29

1 Establishment where you might eat a muffin while petting a ragamuffin : CATCAFE
8 Let loose : UNCAGE
14 Some drink garnishes : ZESTS
19 2019 sci-fi film whose title means “to the stars” : ADASTRA
20 Part of a series : SEASON
21 Fast-casual bakery chain : PANERA
22 Anecdotes that are more likely to elicit eye rolls? : CORNIERSTORIES
24 Open, as an envelope : UNSEAL
25 Diamond pattern : ARGYLE
26 Broke down : WEPT
27 Sport with “union” and “league” varieties : RUGBY
29 Morgantown’s state: Abbr. : WVA
30 Small square : ONE
31 Players who straddle two positions, in hoops lingo : TWEENERS
34 Cave dweller : EEL
35 Spot for a rake : SHED
36 Longtime NASCAR sponsor : STP
38 Investigative journalist Tarbell : IDA
39 Qualities of the perfect rant? : TIRADEIDEALS
42 Where to watch the big game? : SAFARI
45 D.C. insider : POL
46 Two for an opinion : CENTS
47 “Skinny as a beanpole” or “thin as a rail”? : WIRYSIMILE
51 Exodus figure : PHARAOH
54 Yodel alternatives : HOHOS
55 Scrub : NIX
56 “The Liberty Bell” composer : SOUSA
57 Old T-shirt, maybe : RAG
59 Poetic foot with a “dun-dun-DUN” rhythm : ANAPEST
62 High style? : UPDO
64 Drug whose therapeutic value to alcoholics was advocated by A.A. co-founder Bill W. : LSD
65 Made like : APED
67 Popular piercing site : LIP
68 More risqué assertion? : STEAMIERCLAIM
72 Ending of many designer dog breed names : POO
73 No trouble : EASE
75 ___ Lingus : AER
76 First name in country music : REBA
77 Extreme pessimists : DOOMERS
79 Seasonal quaff : NOG
80 Facade : GUISE
82 “___ the bonnie boat was won / As we sailed into the mystic” (Van Morrison lyric) : ERE
84 Watch for hours, say : BINGE
85 Oil catcher in the kitchen : DRIPPAN
87 Reasons that commuters might prefer Uber? : TAXIBIASES
90 One might be spotted in the Serengeti : HYENA
91 Points out : IDS
94 Disorderly agitation : TUMULT
95 In-depth knowledge of the menu, perhaps? : WAITERMETIER
99 On the ___ : DOT
100 Small-screen release? : APP
103 “Mulan” adversaries : HUNS
104 Part of an outfit : TOP
105 Became : GREWINTO
108 “That had to hurt!” : OOF
110 Country whose flag features the silhouette of a double-headed eagle: Abbr. : ALB
111 Fuzzy fruits : KIWIS
113 Director Johnson : RIAN
114 Most favorable conditions : OPTIMA
116 Silent movie successor : TALKIE
118 Ones with flexible minds and bodies? : PLIANTGENIUSES
121 “If you say so” : IGUESS
122 Acquire something through hard work : EARNIT
123 Home to eight of the 10 fastest-growing cities in the U.S. : SUNBELT
124 Believes : FEELS
125 Hose : NYLONS
126 Tight-fitting suits : SPEEDOS