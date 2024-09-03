 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, September 3

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Fanged menaces : ASPS
5 Word with League or Spring : ARAB
9 “What’s the big ___?” : IDEA
13 Clown role in Chinese opera : CHOU
14 Crayon choice : COLOR
16 Dallas hoopers, informally : MAVS
17 Brand of kitchen storage containers : TUPPERWARE
19 Pub pints : ALES
20 Mathematical suffix with quin- or sex- : TUPLE
21 $1,000,000, casually : MIL
22 Alley division : LANE
23 Can. province between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick : PEI
24 The second “S” of U.S.S.R. : SOCIALIST
26 Hug : EMBRACE
29 Gender identity prefix : CIS
30 Overly : TOO
31 Strong desire : URGE
34 Fracas : MELEE
38 Political configurations suggested by the answers (and their circled letters) at 17-, 24-, 50- and 61-Across? : TWOPARTYSYSTEMS
42 Egyptian symbols of life : ANKHS
43 Parisian pal : AMIE
44 Helpful suggestion : TIP
45 “___ who you know” (networking principle) : ITS
47 Force of nature? : GRAVITY
50 When the skeletons in one’s closet might be brought out : HALLOWEEN
55 Smidgen : BIT
56 Cain’s victim : ABEL
57 Feeling crummy : ILL
58 Call off, as a takeoff : ABORT
60 Second part of a notable Latin boast : VIDI
61 Alexander Hamilton, politically : FEDERALIST
64 Upper hand : EDGE
65 Small component of an immune response : TCELL
66 Pale yellow cheese : EDAM
67 Groks : SEES
68 Run-D.M.C. or De La Soul : TRIO
69 Actress Hatcher : TERI

Down

1 Play division : ACT
2 Close : SHUT
3 Story that jumps off the page? : POPUPBOOK
4 “Last” thing in a Leonardo da Vinci masterpiece : SUPPER
5 Farm measure : ACRE
6 Argument : ROW
7 Site of a famous 1836 battle : ALAMO
8 Kind of acid used to make Silly Putty : BORIC
9 “No more for me, thanks” : IMALLSET
10 ___ Lama : DALAI
11 Some bets in roulette : EVENS
12 Flexibility, for a dancer : ASSET
15 Archeological find : RELIC
18 Director Kazan : ELIA
24 Big name in mattresses : SERTA
25 Goals : AIMS
26 ___ James, 2008 film role for Beyoncé : ETTA
27 Like a well-manicured lawn : MOWN
28 Junkyard dog : CUR
32 Student-run class? : GYM
33 Digitally endorse : ESIGN
35 Use one’s winnings for the next bet, in casino lingo : LETITRIDE
36 Give off : EMIT
37 Arthur Ashe Courage Award, e.g. : ESPY
39 Baseball franchise with a bell in its logo : PHILLIES
40 “___ your other question …” : ASTO
41 Ending for law or saw : YER
46 “You Belong With Me” singer : SWIFT
48 “Take a Chance on Me” group : ABBA
49 Rainbow hue : VIOLET
50 Privileged group : HAVES
51 Put up with : ABIDE
52 Shelf : LEDGE
53 Yard sign word : ELECT
54 Grandparent, e.g. : ELDER
58 Folk singer Guthrie : ARLO
59 Ruler at the Winter Palace : TSAR
62 Name found in “Yale library,” appropriately : ELI
63 “Spare me the deets!” : TMI

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
How to beat the Faith-Leap Trial in Baldur’s Gate 3
A Baldur's Gate 3 character lights the way.

The Gauntlet of Shar is, well, quite a gauntlet in Baldur’s Gate 3. This dungeon changes things up a bit by giving you three unique trails to challenge you in different ways. The Faith-Leap Trail is perhaps the most puzzling of them all, and may even appear impossible when you first see it. The thing is, you can't trust your eyes in this trial. There's just too large of a gap between you and the goal for you to cross unless you do as the name suggests and take a leap of faith. But don't just put your faith in Shar and hope for the best -- instead let us show you the path.
How to beat the Faith-Leap Trial

Once you enter this trail after making the blood sacrifice, you will see the Umbral Gem way across a massive death pit. But there actually is a path forward, just an invisible one. The path is the same every time, so as long as you memorize it, you'll be fine, but you should still make a safety save just in case. You only get three tries before anyone you're controlling who falls will die.

Read more
How to solve the Gauntlet of Shar puzzles in Baldur’s Gate 3
Four adventurers exploring a cave with a torch.

Based on the classic pen-and-paper Dungeons and Dragons, it shouldn't surprise you that Baldur's Gate 3 has tons of dungeons to explore. Inside, you will find plenty of monsters, traps, and loot, but perhaps most terrifying of all, puzzles. Most of the game is determined by your character's stats and rolls, but puzzles fall completely on your own ability to solve them. The Gauntlet of Shar, for example, is a dungeon you can find in a couple of different ways, and it's important for both Shadowheart's main Daughter of Darkness quest, as well as Astarion's Palke Elf quest, so there's no avoiding it for too long. There are two main puzzles you hit right away in this dungeon, so let us be your Dungeon Master and guide you through.
How to solve the Mausoleum puzzle

Your first puzzle will appear when you come to the Thorm Mausoleum and involves three paintings. There's a book in this room that gives you a hint as to what to do. It reads "From splendor, to tragedy, to infamy." This is informing you in which order you should interact with the paintings in the room with the coffin. Before you attempt this, go around and disarm all the traps in this room to be safe.

Read more
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more