NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, September 3

The Gauntlet of Shar is, well, quite a gauntlet in Baldur’s Gate 3. This dungeon changes things up a bit by giving you three unique trails to challenge you in different ways. The Faith-Leap Trail is perhaps the most puzzling of them all, and may even appear impossible when you first see it. The thing is, you can't trust your eyes in this trial. There's just too large of a gap between you and the goal for you to cross unless you do as the name suggests and take a leap of faith. But don't just put your faith in Shar and hope for the best -- instead let us show you the path.

How to beat the Faith-Leap Trial

Once you enter this trail after making the blood sacrifice, you will see the Umbral Gem way across a massive death pit. But there actually is a path forward, just an invisible one. The path is the same every time, so as long as you memorize it, you'll be fine, but you should still make a safety save just in case. You only get three tries before anyone you're controlling who falls will die.