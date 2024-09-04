NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, September 4

With the transition to a more open-world format for Diablo 4, there are far more things to discover as you travel across Sanctuary. In addition to the normal monsters, quests, and World Events, there are plenty of more mysterious locations to discover. Perhaps the most perplexing thing you will stumble upon is the collection of Faded Plaques. These shrines are small puzzles, but aside from a slight clue, they are very tricky to solve. If you want to know how to solve all the Faded Plaque puzzles in Diablo 4 for some easy rewards, here's how to do it.

All Faded Plaque puzzle solutions

Each Faded Plaque has a small line to clue you in on what you need to do to solve them. Depending on which clue you get, solving it will give you a different reward. Each one requires you to perform a specific emote in front of the shrine, so you can complete all of them as soon as you find them. To perform an emote, you need to press up on the D-pad if you're playing on console, or press the E key on PC to bring up the emote wheel -- just remember that not all emotes are visible at once so you may need to tab over to the other wheels to find the one you need. You can also customize which emotes are available on your primary wheel to put the ones you like or use most front and center.