NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, September 4

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Visitor to Mecca : HAJI
5 Choices for party organizers : THEMES
11 Quick refresher : NAP
14 Lamar ___, ex of Khloé Kardashian : ODOM
15 Top pilot : AIRACE
16 Rapper Lil ___ Vert : UZI
17 It will change the way you see yourself : FUNHOUSEMIRROR
19 Operate, as a program : RUN
20 Throw one’s hands up, say : FLAIL
21 Foreign policy grp. : NSC
22 Floral bubble tea flavoring : ROSEMILK
24 On the line : ATSTAKE
26 Spiral-horned antelope : ELAND
28 Point of no return on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” : FINALANSWER
32 Garment that might have a built-in bra, for short : CAMI
36 Work on Broadway, say : ACT
37 Investigator’s interest : MOTIVE
38 Pain : AGONY
40 AirPod holder : EAR
42 Boxes for crackers? : SAFES
43 “A Hard Day’s Night” songwriter : LENNON
45 U.K. military arm : RAF
47 Monthly expense : RENT
48 Warhead carriers : CRUISEMISSILES
51 Microwave no-no : METAL
52 Cleaning product made in “Fight Club” : LYESOAP
57 V fliers : GEESE
59 Frosty : ICY
61 Symbol seen on eight national flags (though, ironically, not the U.S. flag) : EAGLE
62 Writer Rand : AYN
63 First- and third-quarter moons, e.g. … or a hint to this puzzle’s theme : SEMICIRCLES
66 Call that might precede “first service” : LET
67 Bartender’s valve : ALETAP
68 Comic book figure : HERO
69 Major campaign expense : ADS
70 Penny pinchers : MISERS
71 London’s Royal Academy of ___ : ARTS

Down

1 Labor leader Jimmy : HOFFA
2 What Peter Pan refuses to become : ADULT
3 Pop rock’s ___ Brothers : JONAS
4 Duel cry : IMHIT
5 … rho, sigma, ___, upsilon … : TAU
6 Honorific for a Catholic cardinal : HISEMINENCE
7 Makes mistakes : ERRS
8 Painter Duchamp : MARCEL
9 Prefix with efficiency : ECO
10 Hot peppers : SERRANOS
11 Caregiver for a pregnant woman : NURSEMIDWIFE
12 Blue, in Spanish : AZUL
13 Like much cotton candy : PINK
18 “Frozen” snowman : OLAF
23 General Motors subsidiary with emergency services : ONSTAR
25 Its parent company is Hyundai : KIA
27 On the ___ : LAM
29 Asteroids made a big impact on it in the 1980s : ATARI
30 Flat : EVEN
31 Conclude in court : REST
32 H.S. course in which one might be graded on a curve? : CALC
33 Teen follower : AGER
34 Mount Rushmore and the Taj Mahal, e.g. : MONUMENTS
35 Some navels : INNIES
39 Red-haired toon who is always seeing red : YOSEMITESAM
41 Light racing vehicle : RALLYCAR
44 Secretive org. : NSA
46 Tina of “30 Rock” : FEY
49 Covers in goo : SLIMES
50 Forward-looking sort : SEER
53 Comic actor ___ Baron Cohen : SACHA
54 Lewd looker : OGLER
55 On guard : ALERT
56 Cancún coins : PESOS
57 Ball : GALA
58 Stared at : EYED
60 Include in a footnote : CITE
64 ___ Moskowitz, a.k.a. “Hawk” on Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” : ELI
65 Computer addresses: Abbr. : IPS

