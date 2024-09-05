 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, September 5

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Domains : AREAS
6 Result of a bad investment : LOSS
10 Hollywood, with “the” : BIZ
13 Aptly named novelist Charles : READE
14 Like the secretary of commerce, in the U.S. presidential line of succession : TENTH
15 “To” words : ODE
16 Tried getting on a Jumbotron, say : TOTHECAMERA
18 Unit equivalent to 16.5 feet : ROD
19 Spacecraft name since the 1960s : SOYUZ
20 Fund, as a 401(k) : PAYINTO
2 Inverse trig function : ARCCOS
24 Approaching empty : LOW
25 Loud, in a way : NEON
26 The Raptors, on scoreboards : TOR
27 Enjoyed some cozy reading : UPWITHABOOK
30 Natural treatment for insect bites : ALOE
32 Aetna alternative : HUMANA
33 “Easy there, Fido!” : DOWNBOY
36 Paperless means of entry : ETICKET
40 Spanish city on the Costa del Sol : MALAGA
42 High-fat diet : KETO
43 Attacked imaginary enemies, in an idiom : ATWINDMILLS
48 Debtor’s letters : IOU
49 Big name in bubbly : MOET
50 “1” for the set {1, 2, 3}, in brief : MIN
51 “Au contraire!” : ITISNT
53 Kids’ toy that comes in a can : PLAYDOH
55 Like home devices with advanced capabilities : SMART
56 Polite address : SIR
57 Made money dishonestly : ONESPOCKETS
61 What a high-altitude balloon might be mistaken for : UFO
62 What Comic Sans is “sans” : SERIF
63 Crane lookalike : HERON
64 Corral : PEN
65 Peer group? : EYES
66 Famous ’50s flop : EDSEL

Down

1 Museum of Bad ___ (Boston attraction) : ART
2 Vintage car inits. : REO
3 Swallows one’s pride : EATSCROW
4 Arranged temporarily : ADHOC
5 “Peace” : SEEYOU
6 Moon lander acronym : LEM
7 Dinner with minimal cleanup : ONEPOTMEAL
8 Scarecrow topper, perhaps : STRAWHAT
9 Horse-drawn carriage : SHAY
10 Island that’s home to most of the world’s wild orangutans : BORNEO
11 “Ditto!” : IDOTOO
12 Equine hybrid with striped legs : ZEDONK
14 Looney Tunes nickname : TAZ
17 Brink : CUSP
21 Where overflow stock might be kept : INBACK
22 Slightly : ATAD
23 Hershey candy wrapped in gold foil : ROLO
24 “The Three-Body Problem” author ___ Cixin : LIU
28 “What do you even need me for?” : WHYAMIHERE
29 Singer DiFranco : ANI
31 Ill will : ENMITY
34 Interdict : BAN
35 Like the Rockefellers, Roosevelts and Rothschilds : OLDMONEY
37 Fannies : KEISTERS
38 ___ mess (English dessert) : ETON
39 Trumpet : TOUT
41 National spirit of England : GIN
43 Excites : AMPSUP
44 “L’chaim!” : TOLIFE
45 Annoy over time : WEARON
46 The long way there? : LIMO
47 Noted facial feature of Einstein, informally : STACHE
52 Really put off : IRKED
54 Vaccine shot, e.g. : DOSE
55 Letters on some lotion bottles : SPF
58 Member of the fam : SIS
59 Nail holder : TOE
60 Show commemorating its 50th season in 2024, in brief : SNL

