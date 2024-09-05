NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, September 5

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Domains : AREAS 6 Result of a bad investment : LOSS 10 Hollywood, with “the” : BIZ 13 Aptly named novelist Charles : READE 14 Like the secretary of commerce, in the U.S. presidential line of succession : TENTH 15 “To” words : ODE 16 Tried getting on a Jumbotron, say : TOTHECAMERA 18 Unit equivalent to 16.5 feet : ROD 19 Spacecraft name since the 1960s : SOYUZ 20 Fund, as a 401(k) : PAYINTO 2 Inverse trig function : ARCCOS 24 Approaching empty : LOW 25 Loud, in a way : NEON 26 The Raptors, on scoreboards : TOR 27 Enjoyed some cozy reading : UPWITHABOOK 30 Natural treatment for insect bites : ALOE 32 Aetna alternative : HUMANA 33 “Easy there, Fido!” : DOWNBOY 36 Paperless means of entry : ETICKET 40 Spanish city on the Costa del Sol : MALAGA 42 High-fat diet : KETO 43 Attacked imaginary enemies, in an idiom : ATWINDMILLS 48 Debtor’s letters : IOU 49 Big name in bubbly : MOET 50 “1” for the set {1, 2, 3}, in brief : MIN 51 “Au contraire!” : ITISNT 53 Kids’ toy that comes in a can : PLAYDOH 55 Like home devices with advanced capabilities : SMART 56 Polite address : SIR 57 Made money dishonestly : ONESPOCKETS 61 What a high-altitude balloon might be mistaken for : UFO 62 What Comic Sans is “sans” : SERIF 63 Crane lookalike : HERON 64 Corral : PEN 65 Peer group? : EYES 66 Famous ’50s flop : EDSEL

Down