NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, September 7

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.
While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.
If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.
NYT Crossword answers today
Across
1 Labor tactic : LAMAZE
7 Ding-dong : DOOFUS
13 Etymologists’ interests : ORIGINS
15 Out-of-the-blue : ABRUPT
16 Family inheritance? : GENEPOOL
18 Give temporarily : LOANTO
19 Signs up for : JOINS
20 Apologue : FABLE
22 Cool off, in a way : FAN
23 Scores : ALOT
24 How someone might be in love : MADLY
25 Tesla, for one : MAKE
26 “I mean, come on!” : MAN
27 Pain ___ (French toast, in French) : PERDU
28 Like soffritto ingredients : DICED
29 Deep fears? : SEASERPENTS
31 Methods for sharing pirated material : BITTORRENTS
32 Details : NITTYGRITTY
33 One of the Goonies in “The Goonies” : MIKEY
3 It might be fluid : OUNCE
35 Mediocre, in modern slang : MID
38 Whizzes : ACES
39 Word in two African country names : CONGO
40 Somewhat, musically : POCO
41 Poivre go-with : SEL
42 Videographer’s words before recording, perhaps : ANDGO
4 Pass it on! : BATON
4 Reach, as new heights : SOARTO
46 Sporting venue also known as a dohyo : SUMORING
48 Fast-food chain with palm trees on its packaging : INNOUT
49 First word in the opening crawl for “Star Wars: Episode I” : TURMOIL
50 Weak : FEEBLE
51 Where you might say “That’s the spirit!” : SEANCE
Down
1 Impasse : LOGJAM
2 Iris feature : AREOLA
3 Flunky : MINION
4 One running the showing, perhaps : AGENT
5 Whizzes : ZIPS
6 Experimental music documentary of 2024 : ENO
7 Move slowly : DALLY
8 Relative of a heckelphone : OBOE
9 “Se Non ___, Quando?” (Primo Levi novel whose title translates to “If not now, when?”) : ORA
10 Trivia worth learning : FUNFACTS
11 Moments of comprehension, in an idiom : UPTAKES
12 High : STONED
14 “Everything’s coming along great!” : SOFARSOGOOD
17 Levels of corporate hierarchy, so to speak : LADDERRUNGS
21 Censoring, in a way : BLURRINGOUT
24 Like material you can sink your teeth into : MEATY
