NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, September 7

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Labor tactic : LAMAZE 7 Ding-dong : DOOFUS 13 Etymologists’ interests : ORIGINS 15 Out-of-the-blue : ABRUPT 16 Family inheritance? : GENEPOOL 18 Give temporarily : LOANTO 19 Signs up for : JOINS 20 Apologue : FABLE 22 Cool off, in a way : FAN 23 Scores : ALOT 24 How someone might be in love : MADLY 25 Tesla, for one : MAKE 26 “I mean, come on!” : MAN 27 Pain ___ (French toast, in French) : PERDU 28 Like soffritto ingredients : DICED 29 Deep fears? : SEASERPENTS 31 Methods for sharing pirated material : BITTORRENTS 32 Details : NITTYGRITTY 33 One of the Goonies in “The Goonies” : MIKEY 3 It might be fluid : OUNCE 35 Mediocre, in modern slang : MID 38 Whizzes : ACES 39 Word in two African country names : CONGO 40 Somewhat, musically : POCO 41 Poivre go-with : SEL 42 Videographer’s words before recording, perhaps : ANDGO 4 Pass it on! : BATON 4 Reach, as new heights : SOARTO 46 Sporting venue also known as a dohyo : SUMORING 48 Fast-food chain with palm trees on its packaging : INNOUT 49 First word in the opening crawl for “Star Wars: Episode I” : TURMOIL 50 Weak : FEEBLE 51 Where you might say “That’s the spirit!” : SEANCE

Down