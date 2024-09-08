NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, September 8

1 Worrywart’s words : WHATIF
2 Pertaining to the pursuit of pleasure : HEDONIC
3 Country that counts the French president as a co-prince : ANDORRA
4 Write-in, often : PROTESTVOTE
5 Church recitation, at times : SINS
6 Letters aptly found in “Obamacare” : ACA
7 ___ Pérignon : DOM
8 Glittering : SPARKLY
9 Singer Jackson who wasn’t a part of the Jackson 5 : LATOYA
10 Pundit’s writing : OPED
11 Stick : GLUE
12 Travel lead-in to “méxico” : AERO
13 “Hip Hop Is Dead” rapper : NAS
14 Edible shell : PEAPOD
15 Diplomat Kofi : ANNAN
16 Way to bulk up one’s chest : PADDEDBRA
17 Opposite of un adversaire : AMI
18 Desire : YEN
19 Neighbor of Niger: Abbr. : ALG
25 “Assumption of the Virgin” painter : TITIAN
30 Join a petition : SIGN
31 Game whose name must be said to win : UNO
32 “Proud Mary” band, for short : CCR
33 They follow quarters : SEMIS
34 Leechlike : PARASITIC
35 Name rhymed with “says” in Taylor Swift’s “Betty” : INEZ
36 Major or May, politically : TORY
38 It may come loose : TEA
39 Nice Nikon, for short : SLR
40 Went downhill : SLID
45 Janine’s boss on “Abbott Elementary” : AVA
48 “Whip It” band : DEVO
49 Gawk : GAPE
50 Word with ship or shorts : CARGO
51 Decorate, in a way : TRIM
52 Symbol for a winding road : WAVYARROW
53 Way to go : PATH
54 “Good grief!” : UGH
55 John who explored the Northwest Passage : RAE
58 Tour grp. : PGA
59 Mouselike : TIMID
61 Tree along Central Park’s Literary Walk : ELM
62 Head of staff? : CLEF
64 Close relative of Hindi : URDU
65 Give some shade? : DYE
67 Years of service : TERM
68 Something on an ear … or, in a different sense, a foot : CORN
69 About whom Lennon wrote “I Want You (She’s So Heavy)” : ONO
70 Thai’s neighbor : LAO
71 Out of patience : EXASPERATED
77 Competitors who know their limits? : MATHLETES
78 Together : ASONE
79 Neighbor of Lebanon: Abbr. : ISR
80 Tick off : MIFF
83 Picnic invitation abbr. : BYOB
84 Thermostat setting : AUTO
85 Val Kilmer’s “Top Gun” role : ICEMAN
86 Homophone of “wee” : OUI
87 Wee : ITTY
88 Casual refusal : NAH
91 Flowing movement between yoga poses : VINYASA
92 QVC alternative : HSN
93 Channel owned by Paramount, for short : SHO
94 Like red card recipients : EJECTED
95 Deceptive argument : SOPHISM
97 Delicately pretty : DAINTY
99 Gab : NATTER
100 French kisser? : BOUCHE
102 Secluded valleys : GLENS
106 School with the mascot Big Al, for short : BAMA
107 Oscar-nominated Lena : OLIN
108 World capital with the most appearances in the New York Times crossword : OSLO
109 Non-Egyptian people who used hieroglyphics : MAYA
110 “___: A Biography of the Fish That Changed the World” (1997 nonfiction best seller) : COD
111 Mess up : ERR
112 German for “never” : NIE
113 AOL was an early one, in brief : ISP
114 Doctoral graduation cap : TAM
115 Driver’s target, in brief : ETA