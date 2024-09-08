NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, September 8

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Smacks : WHAPS 6 “Obey your thirst” or “Got milk?” : ADSLOGAN 14 Tiki bar fruit : PAPAYA 20 Painter Rousseau : HENRI 21 Admit guilt, perhaps : COPAPLEA 22 Porcelain coating : ENAMEL 23 Extra : ADDON 24 Age 1 : AMATEURSTANDING 26 Tugboat greetings : TOOTS 27 Drive in Beverly Hills : RODEO 28 Modern-day alternative to a cash till : IPAD 29 Memo heading : INRE 30 Awful, in slang : SUCKY 33 Quarry : STONEPIT 37 Age 5 : FIRSTINCLASS 41___ al-Fitr (end of Ramadan) : EID 42 Actor Paul : DANO 43 One of 13 in a standard game of “Jeopardy!” : CATEGORY 44 Animal whose name is pronounced with a “y” sound by many Spanish speakers : LLAMA 46 ___ Rabbit : BRER 47 Many an airport shuttle : VAN 48 Age 16 : DRIVINGCRAZY 51 Rare bill : TWO 53 Unvarnished : PURE 56 Govt. lawyers : DAS 57 Battery options : AAAS 5 Chris of “Jurassic World” : PRATT 60 Succulent source of syrup : AGAVE 62 Subj. of some training : CPR 63 Alternative to the pill, in brief : IUD 66 Age 18 : GIVEITTHEOLCOLLEGETRY 72 Political analyst Walter : AMY 73 “It’s whatever” : MEH 74 Award-winning Janelle : MONAE 75 Laughing gas or quicklime : OXIDE 76 “The Kite Runner” protagonist : AMIR 78 Goal : AIM 81 Feature of the Pizza Hut logo : ROOF 82 Prefix from the Latin for “needle” : ACU 83 Age 21 : BARADMISSION 87 Built-___ (some shelving) : INS 89 Dwelling with a circular frame : YURT 90 Vacation isle in the Ionian Sea : CORFU 91 Parts of vintage movie collections : VHSTAPES 96 “However …,” in texts : OTOH 97 Hide-out spot : DEN 98 Age 65 : FINISHTHEJOB 101 Any of the six in football’s “New Year’s Six” : BOWLGAME 103 Bug : ANNOY 104 Possible threat to one in debt : REPO 105 Director Kazan : ELIA 106 Pirate’s haul : BOOTY 109 ___ Picchu : MACHU 110 Age 100 : CENTENNIALSTATE 116 Place to store seasonal décor : ATTIC 117 Give the lay of the land : ORIENT 118 Warmly acknowledges : SMILESAT 119 “Good grief!” : YEESH 120 Like black-tie affairs : DRESSY 121 Broad view : PANORAMA 122 Social media request : ADDME

Down