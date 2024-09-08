 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, September 8

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Smacks : WHAPS
6 “Obey your thirst” or “Got milk?” : ADSLOGAN
14 Tiki bar fruit : PAPAYA
20 Painter Rousseau : HENRI
21 Admit guilt, perhaps : COPAPLEA
22 Porcelain coating : ENAMEL
23 Extra : ADDON
24 Age 1 : AMATEURSTANDING
26 Tugboat greetings : TOOTS
27 Drive in Beverly Hills : RODEO
28 Modern-day alternative to a cash till : IPAD
29 Memo heading : INRE
30 Awful, in slang : SUCKY
33 Quarry : STONEPIT
37 Age 5 : FIRSTINCLASS
41___ al-Fitr (end of Ramadan) : EID
42 Actor Paul : DANO
43 One of 13 in a standard game of “Jeopardy!” : CATEGORY
44 Animal whose name is pronounced with a “y” sound by many Spanish speakers : LLAMA
46 ___ Rabbit : BRER
47 Many an airport shuttle : VAN
48 Age 16 : DRIVINGCRAZY
51 Rare bill : TWO
53 Unvarnished : PURE
56 Govt. lawyers : DAS
57 Battery options : AAAS
5 Chris of “Jurassic World” : PRATT
60 Succulent source of syrup : AGAVE
62 Subj. of some training : CPR
63 Alternative to the pill, in brief : IUD
66 Age 18 : GIVEITTHEOLCOLLEGETRY
72 Political analyst Walter : AMY
73 “It’s whatever” : MEH
74 Award-winning Janelle : MONAE
75 Laughing gas or quicklime : OXIDE
76 “The Kite Runner” protagonist : AMIR
78 Goal : AIM
81 Feature of the Pizza Hut logo : ROOF
82 Prefix from the Latin for “needle” : ACU
83 Age 21 : BARADMISSION
87 Built-___ (some shelving) : INS
89 Dwelling with a circular frame : YURT
90 Vacation isle in the Ionian Sea : CORFU
91 Parts of vintage movie collections : VHSTAPES
96 “However …,” in texts : OTOH
97 Hide-out spot : DEN
98 Age 65 : FINISHTHEJOB
101 Any of the six in football’s “New Year’s Six” : BOWLGAME
103 Bug : ANNOY
104 Possible threat to one in debt : REPO
105 Director Kazan : ELIA
106 Pirate’s haul : BOOTY
109 ___ Picchu : MACHU
110 Age 100 : CENTENNIALSTATE
116 Place to store seasonal décor : ATTIC
117 Give the lay of the land : ORIENT
118 Warmly acknowledges : SMILESAT
119 “Good grief!” : YEESH
120 Like black-tie affairs : DRESSY
121 Broad view : PANORAMA
122 Social media request : ADDME

Down

1 Worrywart’s words : WHATIF
2 Pertaining to the pursuit of pleasure : HEDONIC
3 Country that counts the French president as a co-prince : ANDORRA
4 Write-in, often : PROTESTVOTE
5 Church recitation, at times : SINS
6 Letters aptly found in “Obamacare” : ACA
7 ___ Pérignon : DOM
8 Glittering : SPARKLY
9 Singer Jackson who wasn’t a part of the Jackson 5 : LATOYA
10 Pundit’s writing : OPED
11 Stick : GLUE
12 Travel lead-in to “méxico” : AERO
13 “Hip Hop Is Dead” rapper : NAS
14 Edible shell : PEAPOD
15 Diplomat Kofi : ANNAN
16 Way to bulk up one’s chest : PADDEDBRA
17 Opposite of un adversaire : AMI
18 Desire : YEN
19 Neighbor of Niger: Abbr. : ALG
25 “Assumption of the Virgin” painter : TITIAN
30 Join a petition : SIGN
31 Game whose name must be said to win : UNO
32 “Proud Mary” band, for short : CCR
33 They follow quarters : SEMIS
34 Leechlike : PARASITIC
35 Name rhymed with “says” in Taylor Swift’s “Betty” : INEZ
36 Major or May, politically : TORY
38 It may come loose : TEA
39 Nice Nikon, for short : SLR
40 Went downhill : SLID
45 Janine’s boss on “Abbott Elementary” : AVA
48 “Whip It” band : DEVO
49 Gawk : GAPE
50 Word with ship or shorts : CARGO
51 Decorate, in a way : TRIM
52 Symbol for a winding road : WAVYARROW
53 Way to go : PATH
54 “Good grief!” : UGH
55 John who explored the Northwest Passage : RAE
58 Tour grp. : PGA
59 Mouselike : TIMID
61 Tree along Central Park’s Literary Walk : ELM
62 Head of staff? : CLEF
64 Close relative of Hindi : URDU
65 Give some shade? : DYE
67 Years of service : TERM
68 Something on an ear … or, in a different sense, a foot : CORN
69 About whom Lennon wrote “I Want You (She’s So Heavy)” : ONO
70 Thai’s neighbor : LAO
71 Out of patience : EXASPERATED
77 Competitors who know their limits? : MATHLETES
78 Together : ASONE
79 Neighbor of Lebanon: Abbr. : ISR
80 Tick off : MIFF
83 Picnic invitation abbr. : BYOB
84 Thermostat setting : AUTO
85 Val Kilmer’s “Top Gun” role : ICEMAN
86 Homophone of “wee” : OUI
87 Wee : ITTY
88 Casual refusal : NAH
91 Flowing movement between yoga poses : VINYASA
92 QVC alternative : HSN
93 Channel owned by Paramount, for short : SHO
94 Like red card recipients : EJECTED
95 Deceptive argument : SOPHISM
97 Delicately pretty : DAINTY
99 Gab : NATTER
100 French kisser? : BOUCHE
102 Secluded valleys : GLENS
106 School with the mascot Big Al, for short : BAMA
107 Oscar-nominated Lena : OLIN
108 World capital with the most appearances in the New York Times crossword : OSLO
109 Non-Egyptian people who used hieroglyphics : MAYA
110 “___: A Biography of the Fish That Changed the World” (1997 nonfiction best seller) : COD
111 Mess up : ERR
112 German for “never” : NIE
113 AOL was an early one, in brief : ISP
114 Doctoral graduation cap : TAM
115 Driver’s target, in brief : ETA

