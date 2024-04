NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, April 20

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

Across

Bicycle wheel : circle :: ___ : radius – SPOKE

Locker room amenity – TOWEL

Naughty thing to do in a chorus class – LIPSYNC

Frequently, in poetry – OFT

Medical research org. – NIH

Party guest’s guest – PLUSONE

Politician with a six-year term – SENATOR

Crustaceans in the genus Cyclops have only one of this organ – EYE

Down

Suppress, as a yawn – STIFLE

Many a song on the Billboard Hot 100 – POPTUNE

Yelps of pain – OWS

Headlining speech at a convention – KEYNOTE

Weather phenomenon with a Spanish name – ELNINO

Hacks (off), as branches – LOPS

One-named singer who starred in “Moonstruck” – CHER

“I’ve been thinking …” – SAY

