NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, April 20

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Bicycle wheel : circle :: ___ : radius – SPOKE
- Locker room amenity – TOWEL
- Naughty thing to do in a chorus class – LIPSYNC
- Frequently, in poetry – OFT
- Medical research org. – NIH
- Party guest’s guest – PLUSONE
- Politician with a six-year term – SENATOR
- Crustaceans in the genus Cyclops have only one of this organ – EYE
Down
- Suppress, as a yawn – STIFLE
- Many a song on the Billboard Hot 100 – POPTUNE
- Yelps of pain – OWS
- Headlining speech at a convention – KEYNOTE
- Weather phenomenon with a Spanish name – ELNINO
- Hacks (off), as branches – LOPS
- One-named singer who starred in “Moonstruck” – CHER
- “I’ve been thinking …” – SAY
Editors' Recommendations
- Wordle Today: Wordle answer and hints for April 20
- NYT Connections: hints and answers for Saturday, April 20
- Move over, Wordle: The New York Times has a new puzzle game
- CES 2023: Wordle will take to the skies thanks to Delta Air Lines
- Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app