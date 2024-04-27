NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, April 27

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Revolutionary leader Guevara – CHE
- Shirley Temple or Ginger Rogers, e.g. – DRINK
- Mysterious in meaningCRYPTIC
- “For ___ a jolly good fellow …” – HES
- Pole with a reel attached – ROD
- Shirley Temple or Ginger Rogers, e.g. – ACTRESS
- Boat for a whitewater adventure – KAYAK
- Give permission to – LET
Down
- Piece of snow or table salt, essentially – CRYSTAL
- Very cool – HIP
- Ask (someone) in earnest – ENTREAT
- Absolute junk – DRECK
- Sales booth – KIOSK
- When doubled, a ballroom dance – CHA
- Things that old audiobooks are sold on – CDS
- Bread for a pastrami sandwich – RYE
