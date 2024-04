NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, April 27

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

Across

Revolutionary leader Guevara – CHE

Shirley Temple or Ginger Rogers, e.g. – DRINK

Mysterious in meaningCRYPTIC

“For ___ a jolly good fellow …” – HES

Pole with a reel attached – ROD

Shirley Temple or Ginger Rogers, e.g. – ACTRESS

Boat for a whitewater adventure – KAYAK

Give permission to – LET

Down

Piece of snow or table salt, essentially – CRYSTAL

Very cool – HIP

Ask (someone) in earnest – ENTREAT

Absolute junk – DRECK

Sales booth – KIOSK

When doubled, a ballroom dance – CHA

Things that old audiobooks are sold on – CDS

Bread for a pastrami sandwich – RYE

