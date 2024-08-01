NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, August 1

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Score 100% on – ACE
- Word that, in German, translates directly to “hand shoe” – GLOVE
- Its showers bring “May flowers” – APRIL
- HUT – SHACK
- Not mainstream, in genre names – ALT
Down
- First letter of the Greek alphabet – ALPHA
- Reef builder – CORAL
- Kick out – EVICT
- Bad thing to run out of in the middle of nowhere – GAS
- Antlered mammal in the Rockies – ELK