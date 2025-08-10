NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, August 10

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Try to tag – CHASE
- Fictional sports icon with a statue by the Philadelphia Museum of Art – ROCKY
- Loosen, as laces – UNTIE
- Trigger for a werewolf’s transformation – MOON
- “It’s freezing!” – BRR
Down
- Table tidbit – CRUMB
- Pay homage to – HONOR
- Driver, Cooper or Butler – ACTOR
- Poisonous part of a poison dart frog – SKIN
- Needle opening – EYE