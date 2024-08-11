NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, August 11

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Part of the Batman or Spider-Man costume – MASK
- “What are you ___ today?” – UPTO
- Soup eater’s onomatopeia – SLURP
- The “dial” in “Don’t touch that dial” – TUNER
- “Don’t move, Fido!” – STAY
Down
- Simply have to – MUST
- Best possible grade – APLUS
- Backlip in an action movie, e.g. – STUNT
- Its currency is the won – KOREA
- Ask some personal questions – PRY