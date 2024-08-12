NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, August 12

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Throws in the mix – ADDS
- Plant life – FLORA
- Chef’s garment – APRON
- Informal term for avid supporters of Kamala Harris – KHIVE
- Simplicity – EASE
Down
- Letter before beta and gamma – ALPHA
- Pulitzer-winning historian ___ Kearns Goodwin – DORIS
- Did some chauffeuring – DROVE
- All there, mentally – SANE
- Like a designer bag with the company name misspelled – FAKE