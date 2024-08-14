NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, August 14

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Get some shut-eye – SLEEP
- Like some difficult running paths – HILLY
- Kind of chain you might wish to be off – EMAIL
- “Same here!” – DITTO
- Later, riser, stereotypically – TEEN
Down
- Remove, as a layer of snakeskin – SHED
- Value that a function approaches, in math – LIMIT
- Make extremely happy – ELATE
- In the top 1% – ELITE
- End zone marker – PYLON