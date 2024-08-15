NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, August 15

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- ith 6-Across, “Let me start by saying …” – FIRST
- See 1-Across – OFALL
- Historical object – RELIC
- Underwater plant that can grow over a foot a day – KELP
- Mischievous – SLY
Down
- Selection of cutlery drawer – FORKS
- “It’s my opinion that …” – IFEEL
- Presidential candidate’s event – RALLY
- Lose one’s footing – SLIP
- ’90s girl group with the hit “No Scrubs” – TLC