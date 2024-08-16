NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, August 16

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Senegal’s neighbor to the east – MALI
- ___ Allen White, star of TV’s “The Bear” – JEREMY
- Make a getaway – ESCAPE
- What’s longer in the morning and evening than it is at noon – SHADOW
- Voices below altos – TENORS
- No longer in the Drafts folder – SENT
Down
- Interlocks (with) – MESHES
- Esoteric – ARCANE
- Give false hope to – LEADON
- Ship into the country – IMPORT
- “Surely you ___!” – JEST
- Coniferous trees with red berries – YEWS