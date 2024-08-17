NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, August 17

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Stuff chewed by a chow – CUD
- Bakery offerings – CAKES
- Corporate makeover – REBAND
- 100% – ALL
- “___ De Jing” (philosophical text) – DAO
- Like restrictions you might mention to a waiter – DIETARY
- Difficult shape for a mini golf hole – ANTHILL
- Ah, this takes me back! – REVERSE
Down
- What the Disney Channel and Golf Channel appear on – CABLETV
- Kyiv’s land: Abbr. – UKR
- Awkward silence in a broad ast – DEADAIR
- Dion who performed atop the Eiffel Tower at the 2024 Olympics – CELINE
- Responds in an aggressive and threatening tone – SNARLS
- Weather-detecting technology – RADAR
- Writer Arthur Conan ___ – DOYLE
- The “t” of btw – THE