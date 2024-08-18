NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, August 18

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- “Oh, and another thing …” – ALSO
- Part of the plane that’s last to get off, usually – REAR
- Fruit with orange flesh and a large pit – MANGO
- Celebrity – STAR
- Have a relaxed get-together – HANG
Down
- Where the funny bone is found – ARM
- What a dog maybe let off at a dog park – LEASH
- “Miracle on 34th Street” figure – SANTA
- Instrument with pipes – ORGAN
- Association: Abbr. – ORG