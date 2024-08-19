NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, August 19

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Leaves a couple bucks on the bar counter – TIPS
- Opera solo – ARIA
- Package before sending – BOXUP
- Number of Olympic gold medals won by Katie Ledecky – NINE
- What four quarters can equal – YEAR
Down
- Browser subwindow – TAB
- A maintenance shop with a broken doorbell is an example of it – IRONY
- Kind of short haircut for women – PIXIE
- Spa room – SAUNA
- Pay-__-view – PER