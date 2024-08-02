NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, August 2

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Orion’s ___ (giant waist of space?) – BELT
- Sides in a historic tennis “battle” – SEXES
- You might really feel this is your core – PLANK
- “___ well that ends well!” – ALLS
- W.S.J. or WaPo competitor – NYT
Down
- What’s visible when wearing a crop top – BELLY
- Glorify – EXALT
- Monocle’s middle – LENS
- “Shame, shame!” clicking sound – TSK
- Reach across – SPAN