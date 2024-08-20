NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, August 20

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- That’s gonna leave a __!” – MARK
- Great Lake that borders Buffalo – ERIE
- Bee offensive? – STING
- Greek god of war – ARES
- Something you might hold around a dumpster – NOSE
Down
- D.C.’s subway system – METRO
- Zodiac sign for Nancy Pelosi and Tim Walz – ARIES
- Hold under running water – RINSE
- Bigb barrel of Bud – KEG
- ___ Diego, Calif. – SAN