NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, August 23

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Good ___. bad ___ (classic routine) – COP
- Pick up on, as a sound – HEAR
- Pick up on, as a vibe – SENSE
- Actress of Ana of “Ugly Betty” – ORTIZ
- Not as much – LESS
Down
- Homophone of 5-Across – CENTS
- Fertile area in a desert – OASIS
- Biden’s title, informally – PREZ
- Homophone of 4-Across – HERE
- Do, re, mi, fa, _ … – SOL