NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, August 24

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Eight: Prefix – OCTO
- Got stuck, as a video – FROZE
- Over 90% of Maine and 80% of New Hampshire – FOREST
- Coverage of the Summer Olympics – SWIMCAP
- Like residents of Kathmandu – NepALI
- Casually drink – SIPON
- The “1” of $0.01 – CENT
Down
- Turn-___ (unattractive qualities) – OFFS
- Symbol in the Budweiser and Corona logos – CROWN
- Defeated party in the recent U.K. elections – TORIES
- Popular weight loss drug – OZEMPIC
- Ford S.U.V. – ESCAPE
- Eagle’s claw – TALON
- Ice cream purchase – PINT