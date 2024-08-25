NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, August 25

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Public transit option – BUS
- ___ Boss (fashion brand) – HUGO
- Oppressively humid – MUGGY
- Scrambled, they might look like this: SGEG – EGGS
- Casual greeting – HEY
Down
- Like some software and swamps – BUGGY
- Fleece-lined boots – UGGS
- Basis of tofu and tempeh – SOY
- Massive – HUGE
- “I’m not impressed” – MEH