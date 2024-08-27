NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, August 27

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Point of transition between two zodiac signs – CUSP
- Declare legally void – ANNUL
- Providence, __ Island – RHODE
- August zodiac sign – VIRGO
- Olympic fencing sword – EPEE
Down
- Slice up, as a turkey – CARVE
- Not “with it” – UNHIP
- Be a noisy bedmate – SNORE
- Cutely pokeable bit of belly flab – PUDGE
- August zodiac sign – LEO