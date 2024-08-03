NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, August 3

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- With 1-Down, 2024 album in which Beyonce is “reinventing American music in her own image,” per Rolling Stone – COWBOY
- Sewer entrance – MANHOLE
- Band that coined color names like Purple Pizzazz and Jazzberry Jam – CRAYOLA
- Lawyer: Abbr. – ATT
- Baby fox or skunk – KIT
- Dwellings made from animal hides – TEEPEES
- Pours down – RAINS
- Size between small and large: Abbr – MED
Down
- See 1-Across – CARTER
- Like gymnasts and relay racers, at the Olympics – ONATEAM
- “How come?” – WHY
- One of a pair on a shelf – BOOKEND
- Simple skateboard tricks – OLLIES
- Poet William Butler ___ – YEATS
- Exam for a future doc – MCAT
- Eight slices of pizza, typically – PIE