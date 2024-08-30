NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, August 30

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Bicycle part that’s also a past-tense verb – SPOKE
- At no time – NEVER
- “It’s just like riding a bike,” for one – ADAGE
- They’re typically 2 or 3 on mini golf courses – PARS
- Like a trickster – SLY
Down
- Loses it – SNAPS
- Bicycle part that sounds like a flower part – PEDAL
- Egg-producing organ – OVARY
- What breweries might creatively repurpose as seats – KEGS
- Poetic “before” – ERE