NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, August 5

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Bit of romantic potential – SPARK
- One able to pass a Captcha test (hopefully!) – HUMAN
- Protein-building acid type – AMINO
- Card tricks, disappearing acts, etc. – MAGIC
- Failed to float – SANK
Down
- Decorative pillow cover – SHAM
- Mountain lions – PUMAS
- Female friend, in Spanish – AMIGA
- Rushed through the door – RANIN
- When repeated, classic kind of joke – KNOCK