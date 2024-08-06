NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, August 6

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Petty fight – SPAT
- Funny little habit – QUIRK
- “I can’t __ that!” (response to being told that Colonel Sander’s bow tie looks like a stick figure’s body) – UNSEE
- Mother-of-pearl design on a guitar, e.g. – INLAY
- Colored, as hair – DYED
Down
- Source of edible ink – SQUID
- Like the horror movie titles “Chopping Mall” and “Santa’s Slay” – PUNNY
- Airplane seat choice – AISLE
- Grippy part of a tire – TREAD
- Paper with the answers on it – KEY