NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, August 8

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Q-tip, for instance – SWAB
- Bracelet danger – CHARM
- Pricey watchmaker with a crown logo – ROLEX
- Rubs the wrong way – IRKS
- Spanish of “kiss” – BESO
Down
- Place to find seashells – SHORE
- “Enjoys long ___ on the beach” (classic phrase in a personal ad) – WALKS
- Retort to “Am not!” – ARESO
- Stunt rider’s sport, for short – BMX
- Bed with a blankie – CRIB