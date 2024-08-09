NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, August 9

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Move like a kangaroo – HOP
- Purple soda flavor – GRAPE
- Bird used for sending messages on “House of the Dragon” – RAVEN
- Oak tree-to-be – ACORN
- What half-life measures, in nuclear physics – DECAY
Down
- Pandemonium – HAVOC
- Performance for a prima donna – OPERA
- Take a ___, leave a ___ – Penny
- Mortarboard wearer – GRAD
- A dash is a short one – RACE