NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, August 10

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Berkeley school, for short – CAL
- Erin Brockovich has one in the movie “Erin Brockovich” – CAMEO
- “Whoops, I forgot about that” – OHRIGHT
- Longtime comic strip with anthropomorphic animals, with “The” – FARSIDE
- Disc for disc golf – FRISBEE
- Narcissist’s problem – EGO
- On the __ (running away from capture) – LAM
- Stimpy’s cartoon pal – REN
- Stammering syllables – ERS
Down
- Fare eaten by scavengers – CARRION
- Not quite right – AMISS
- Clear to read, as handwriting – LEGIBLE
- Listing on a credit card statement – CHARGE
- “My goodness!” – OHDEAR
- Hoped-for outcome of a job interview – OFFER
- Abounds (with) – TEEMS