NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, December 10

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- “The ___,” “Seinfeld” episode in which Kramer gets everyone tickets for “Pagliacci” – OPERA
- The fourth of Santa’s eight reindeer (plus Rudolph!) – VIXEN
- Live and breathe – EXIST
- Baptisms and the like – RITES
- Cantankerous – TESTY
Down
- Obvious for all to see – OVERT
- Impish creature of folklore – PIXIE
- Airplane rows with extra legroom – EXITS
- Press the power button on a Nintendo Switch for about 15 seconds to do this – RESET
- Anxious about what’s ahead – ANTSY