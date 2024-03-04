NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, December 11

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

Across

“That’s my ___!” (“I LOVE that song!”) – JAM

Jay who hosted “The Tonight Show” from 1992–2009 and 2010–14 – LENO

– LENO Assassin skilled in martial arts – NINJA

– NINJA Element whose name is found in FARGO, ND – ARGON

– ARGON Boyfriends, quaintly – BEAUS

Down