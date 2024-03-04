NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, December 13

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Spread out, as one’s fingers – SPLAY
- Long cloud of smoke – PLUME
- Subway payments – FARES
- Kind of garden with a bonsai tree – ZEN
- “Might I ___ …” – ADD
Down
- Rating on a Hawaiian Tropic bottle, for short – SPF
- New York hotel featured in “Home Alone 2,” with “the” – PLAZA
- Enticed with bait – LURED
- Modify, as the Constitution – AMEND
- Reply to roughly 3.6% of Harvard applicants for the 2028 class – YES