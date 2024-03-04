NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, December 14

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- “Live ___” (longtime Taco Bell slogan) – MAS
- Jockey’s garb – SILKS
- “Abso-freakin’-lutely!” – HELLYES
- Antlered animal at Yellowstone National Park – ELK
- Twenty-sided item for tabletop games – DIE
- Bordeaux or Burgundy – REDWINE
- Like a smooth operator – SUAVE
- Green additive to the Chicago River on St. Patrick’s Day – DYE
Down
- Chewy chocolate bite in a yellow box – MILKDUD
- 100% – ALL
- Take a great leap of faith, say – SKYDIVE
- Tennis great Monica with a palindromic surname – SELES
- River that meanders through Paris – SEINE
- “___ Majesty,” hidden track on the Beatles’ “Abbey Road” – HER
- “You understand?” – SEE
- Path – WAY