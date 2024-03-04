NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, December 15

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Halloween costume with a bedsheet – GHOST
- Role for Leonardo DiCaprio in a ’90s romantic tragedy – ROMEO
- Thwart, as disaster – AVERT
- “Switching gears here …” or “On a similar note …” – SEGUE
- British baby buggies – PRAMS
Down
- Wrap one’s mind around – GRASP
- Float like a hummingbird – HOVER
- Upscale Swiss watch that shares its name with a Greek letter – OMEGA
- Truth ___ – SERUM
- Slangy “For sure!” – TOTES