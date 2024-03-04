NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, December 18

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Only instrument in a typical orchestra that reads the alto clef – VIOLA
- Irk – ANNOY
- Kind of cold brew coffee with foamy bubbles – NITRO
- Affirmative head gesture – NOD
- One of 88 on a piano – KEY
Down
- Vehicle with a sliding door – VAN
- With a pen, as one’s signature – ININK
- How a ballerina often dances – ONTOE
- “___, ___, look who’s 40!” (rhyming line on a birthday card) – LORDY
- ___ Edebiri, Emmy-winning actress on “The Bear” – AYO