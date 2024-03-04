NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, December 19

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Common Christmas cookie cutter shape – BELL
- Opera solos – ARIAS
- “Forrest Gump” character who calls shrimp “the fruit of the sea” – BUBBA
- Attire for a baker – APRON
- Common Christmas cookie cutter shape – STAR
Down
- Rum-soaked cakes – BABAS
- Spew lava – ERUPT
- Zodiac sign associated with justice – LIBRA
- What a doula might help you through – LABOR
- ___ Francisco – SAN