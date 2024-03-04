NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, December 20

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- What it doesn’t hurt to do if you’re confused, they say – ASK
- “Toodles!” – TATA
- “A Christmas ___” (classic holiday book) – CAROL
- Really love – ADORE
- More than a few – MANY
Down
- Burr in “Hamilton” – AARON
- “A Christmas ___” (classic holiday movie) – STORY
- Dark green leafy green – KALE
- Magician’s “I did it!” – TADA
- Word after dash or web – CAM