NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, December 21

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Zap with a beam of light – LASE
- ___ solstice, the shortest day of the year – WINTER
- 100 years – CENTURY
- 100 years, for Jimmy Carter – AGE
- Roll with it! – DIE
- Sports newbies – ROOKIES
- Like each day relative to the day before it, for the next six months – LONGER
- Eugene V. ___, five-time presidential candidate for the Socialist Party of America – DEBS
Down
- First blank on a form, maybe – LINEONE
- Unwanted crawler on a kitchen counter – ANT
- Prepares for a test – STUDIES
- More spooky – EERIER
- “Everything cool between us?” – WEGOOD
- Some loaves of bread … or a homophone for what they do in the oven – RYES
- Astronomer Sagan whose papers are archived in the Library of Congress – CARL
- Spy org. in “Bridge of Spies” – KGB