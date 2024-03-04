NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, December 22

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Longtime first name in the House of Representatives – NANCY
- Word that aptly fills in these blanks: S_ _rano’s p_ _form_nce – OPERA
- Bad thing to go up without a paddle – CREEK
- Assistant – AIDE
- Toilet paper layer – PLY
Down
- “For real!,” in popular slang – NOCAP
- When Tax Day is – APRIL
- Requiring a lot of attention – NEEDY
- Indigenous people of Canada – CREE
- Beast also known as a “grunting ox” – YAK