NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, December 23

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Character who’s blue in the face? – SMURF
- Mideast country that juts out from Saudi Arabia – QATAR
- Loosen, as a knot – UNTIE
- Author’s negotiator – AGENT
- Labourite’s rival, in British politics – TORY
Down
- What catchers do behind home plate … or an adjective that might describe their physique – SQUAT
- Tropical fruit in a sweet salsa – MANGO
- Say aloud – UTTER
- Like stereotypical weather in the Pacific Northwest – RAINY
- Bar on a guitar’s neck – FRET